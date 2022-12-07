Mangolpuri-A ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.49

Ward No.49 Mangolpuri-A (मंगोलपुरी-ए) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Mangol Puri Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mangolpuri-A went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mangolpuri-A corporator.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mangolpuri-A was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mangolpuri-A candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Mangolpuri-A ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Dharam Rakshak (AAP), Ashok Kumar (BJP), Rajmani (BSP), Om Parkash (INC), Sanjay Kumar (IND).

MLA and MP of Mangolpuri-A

Rakhi Birla of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 12. Mangol Puri Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mangolpuri-A is a part.

Demographic profile of Mangolpuri-A

According to the delimitation report, Mangolpuri-A ward has a total population of 78,867 of which 33,950 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 43.05% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mangolpuri-A ward

The following areas are covered under the Mangolpuri-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mangol Puri Block-K; Mangol Puri Block-L, T Huts; Mangol Puri Block-M; Mangol Puri Block-O; Mangol Puri Block-X, T Huts Area; Mangol Puri, Block -N; Sultanpur Majra Ctmangolpuri Block U, Ews Flats; Mangol Puri Block -R, T.Huts; Mangol Puri Block-X, T Huts Area; Mangol Puri Mangolpur Industrial Area Phase -I; Mangolpuri Block T, S.; Mangolpuri Block T, S.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 49. Mangolpuri-A ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dharam Rakshak; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,21,75,811; Total liabilities: Rs 14,68,000.

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 24,45,432; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajmani; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 14,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Om Prakash; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 20,10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sanjay Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,49,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

