Mangrol Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Mangrol seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava (BJP), Snehalkumar Ramsing Vasava (AAP), Vasava Subhashbhai Kanjibhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Sahdev Vasava (Advocate) (BSP), Anilbhai Sumanbhai Chaudhari (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 74.09% which is -3.68% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.156 Mangrol (માંગરોળ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Mangrol is part of Bardoli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Mangrol election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mangrol election result or click here for compact election results of Mangrol and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mangrol go here.

Demographic profile of Mangrol:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 65.15%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,25,702 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,14,628 were male and 1,11,071 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mangrol in 2022 is 969 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,00,778 eligible electors, of which 1,02,411 were male, 98361 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,952 eligible electors, of which 89111 were male, 84841 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mangrol in 2017 was 22. In 2012, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mangrol:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vasava Ganpatsinh Vestabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Vasava Nansingbhai Nandariabhai of INC by a margin of 40,799 which was 26.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vasava Ganpatsinh Vestabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chaudhari Tejasbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC by a margin of 31,106 votes which was 22.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 156. Mangrol Assembly segment of the 23. Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Dr Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mangrol:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mangrol:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Mangrol are: Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava (BJP), Snehalkumar Ramsing Vasava (AAP), Vasava Subhashbhai Kanjibhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Sahdev Vasava (Advocate) (BSP), Anilbhai Sumanbhai Chaudhari (INC).

Voter turnout in Mangrol:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.09%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.77%, while it was 80.74% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.68% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mangrol went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mangrol constituency:

Assembly constituency No.156. Mangrol comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: 1. Mangrol Taluka. 2. umarpada Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mangrol constituency, which are: Olpad, Ankleshwar, Jhagadia, Dediyapada, Mandvi, Kamrej. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mangrol:

The geographic coordinates of Mangrol is: 21°26’35.9"N 73°16’50.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mangrol

List of candididates contesting from Mangrol Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Profession: Agriculture, Business, Socialservice

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Total income: Rs 54.9 lakh

Candidate name: Snehalkumar Ramsing Vasava

Party: AAP

Age: 27

Profession: Transport

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 19.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Vasava Subhashbhai Kanjibhai

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 49

Profession: Auto Rikshaw Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sahdev Vasava (Advocate)

Party: BSP

Age: 29

Profession: Advocacy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 55700

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Moveable assets: Rs 55700

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anilbhai Sumanbhai Chaudhari

Party: INC

Age: 62

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 82.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 24.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 58 lakh

Total income: Rs 50.4 lakh

