Mangrol Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Mangrol seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kargatiya Bhagvanjibhai Lakhabhai (BJP), Piyush Parmar (AAP), Sulemanbhai Mohmadbhai Patel (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Hanshaben Vijaykumar Makadiya (BSP), Babubhai Kalabhai Vaja (INC), Hamirbhai Lakhmanbhai Dhama (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.59% which is -1.9% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.89 Mangrol (માંગરોળ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Junagadh district of Gujarat. Mangrol is part of Junagadh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Mangrol election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mangrol election result or click here for compact election results of Mangrol and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mangrol go here.

Demographic profile of Mangrol:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.6% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,509 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,032 were male and 1,12,476 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mangrol in 2022 is 953 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,403 eligible electors, of which 1,06,678 were male, 99725 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,109 eligible electors, of which 94572 were male, 86537 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mangrol in 2017 was 286. In 2012, there were 230 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mangrol:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vaja Babubhai Kalabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Kargatiya Bhagvanjibhai Lakhabhai of BJP by a margin of 13,914 which was 10.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.57% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Chudasama Chandrikaben Kanjibhai of INC by a margin of 15,714 votes which was 12.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 89. Mangrol Assembly segment of the 13. Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mangrol:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mangrol:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Mangrol are: Kargatiya Bhagvanjibhai Lakhabhai (BJP), Piyush Parmar (AAP), Sulemanbhai Mohmadbhai Patel (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Hanshaben Vijaykumar Makadiya (BSP), Babubhai Kalabhai Vaja (INC), Hamirbhai Lakhmanbhai Dhama (IND).

Voter turnout in Mangrol:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.59%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.49%, while it was 70.97% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.9% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mangrol went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mangrol constituency:

Assembly constituency No.89. Mangrol comprises of the following areas of Junagadh district of Gujarat: 1. Malia – Hatina Taluka. 2. mangrol Taluka (Part) Villages - lathodra, Juthal, Sakrana, Virpur, lambora, Dhelana, mankhetra, maktupur, Kotda Nava, Shaikhpur, Kotda Juna, Chotilividi, Sheriyakhan, Jamvali, Shepa, Husenabad, Shapur, Sheriyaj, Arena, Khodada, mangrol (m).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mangrol constituency, which are: Keshod, Manavadar, Talala, Somnath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mangrol:

The geographic coordinates of Mangrol is: 21°07’18.8"N 70°18’01.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mangrol

List of candididates contesting from Mangrol Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kargatiya Bhagvanjibhai Lakhabhai

Party: BJP

Age: 64

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 60.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 65 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.3 lakh

Candidate name: Piyush Parmar

Party: AAP

Age: 31

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 85.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 31.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 31.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 53.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Sulemanbhai Mohmadbhai Patel

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 63

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 87.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Total income: Rs 26.7 lakh

Candidate name: Hanshaben Vijaykumar Makadiya

Party: BSP

Age: 28

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Babubhai Kalabhai Vaja

Party: INC

Age: 70

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 82.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hamirbhai Lakhmanbhai Dhama

Party: IND

Age: 58

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 55000

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mangrol election result or click here for compact election results of Mangrol and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mangrol go here.

Read all the Latest News here