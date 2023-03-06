Manik Saha was declared as the next chief minister of Tripura at a meeting of the BJP legislative party held in Agartala on Monday. Saha was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party, a BJP spokesperson told reporters after the meeting.

Saha will take oath as the chief minister once again at a ceremony on March 8, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

There was speculation earlier that Union minister Pratima Bhowmik may replace Saha as the CM this time. Saha replaced Biplab Kumar Deb as the CM last year in a brand renewal exercise.

The BJP swept the recently-concluded Tripura elections by bagging 32 seats in the 60-member House. Its ally - the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) — could win only one seat.

Assam Chief Minister and NEDA head Himanta Biswa Darma visited the state on Sunday to measure the water and held meetings with the Saha and senior party colleagues on the possible formation of the next cabinet.

Party sources said Sarma also had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday over the composition of the cabinet and its leader to ensure a smooth transition.

BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states are expected to also join the swearing-in ceremony.

