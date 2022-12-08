Maninagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Maninagar seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Amul Bhatt (BJP), Vipulbhai Patel (AAP), Mevada Dhaval Maheshbhai (All India Hindustan Congress Party), Solanki Hareshkumar Hiralal (BSP), Jigar Laxmanbhai Patel (Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party), C M Rajput (INC), Ajay Rameshbhai Koshti (Jan Sangharsh Virat Party), Rajendrakumar Patel (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai (Right to Recall Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 55.35% which is -9.53% compared to the 2017 elections.Constituency No.53 Maninagar (મણિનગર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Maninagar is part of Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.LIVE Maninagar election resultRefer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Maninagar election result or click here for compact election results of Maninagar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Maninagar go here.Demographic profile of Maninagar:This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,77,129 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,43,583 were male and 1,33,541 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.The electorate gender ratio in Maninagar in 2022 is 930 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,51,431 eligible electors, of which 1,30,569 were male, 1,20,860 female and 2 electors of the third gender.In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,078 eligible electors, of which 1,18,678 were male, 1,09,399 female and 1 voters of the third gender.The number of service voters in Maninagar in 2017 was 40. In 2012, there were 96 service voters registered in the constituency.Past winners / MLAs of Maninagar:In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Sureshbhai Dhanjibhai (Suresh Patel) of BJP won in this seat defeating Brahmbhatt Shwetaben Narendrabhai of INC by a margin of 75,199 which was 46.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 70.86% in 2017 in this seat.In 2012, Narendra Modi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bhatt Shweta Sanjiv of INC by a margin of 86,373 votes which was 54.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 75.38% in the seat.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 53. Maninagar Assembly segment of the 8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Kirit P Solanki of BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat defeating Raju Parmar of INC. Number of contestants in Maninagar:A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.Voter turnout in Maninagar:According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.35%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.88%, while it was 70.11% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.53% compared to the 2017 turnout.Poll dates:Maninagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.Extent of Maninagar constituency:Assembly constituency No.53. Maninagar comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 36, 37, 43.A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Maninagar constituency, which are: Vatva, Amraiwadi, Danilimda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. Map location of Maninagar:The geographic coordinates of Maninagar is: 22°58’55.2"N 72°37’34.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from ManinagarList of candididates contesting from Maninagar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Amul Bhatt Party: BJP Age: 63 Profession: Chemical Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 6.9 crore Liabilities: Rs 77.4 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 crore Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore Total income: Rs 40.7 lakh Candidate name: Vipulbhai Patel Party: AAP Age: 48 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 5th Pass Total assets: Rs 5.3 crore Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 crore Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh Candidate name: Mevada Dhaval Maheshbhai Party: All India Hindustan Congress Party Age: 34 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 25.6 lakh Liabilities: Rs 14 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh Total income: Rs 12.4 lakh Candidate name: Solanki Hareshkumar Hiralal Party: BSP Age: 43 Profession: Labour Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Jigar Laxmanbhai Patel Party: Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party Age: 33 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 49.1 lakh Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 49.1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh Candidate name: C.M. Rajput Party: INC Age: 61 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 1 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 5.3 crore Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 crore Immovable assets: Rs 51 lakh Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh Candidate name: Ajay Rameshbhai Koshti Party: Jan Sangharsh Virat Party Age: 29 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh Candidate name: Rajendrakumar Patel Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party Age: 54 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore Liabilities: Rs 7.4 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore Immovable assets: Rs 55 lakh Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh Candidate name: Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai Party: Right to Recall Party Age: 42 Profession: Unemployed Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 17.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 17.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Maninagar go here.

