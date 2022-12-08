Manjalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Manjalpur seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel (BJP), Chauhan Vinay Subhash (Fouji) (AAP), Chetan Arunbhai Pandit (Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha), Tribhuvan Bhila Patil (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Bharat Rohit (Baba) (BSP), Dr Tashveen Singh (INC), Piyush Patel (IND), Prakashbhai Somabhai Patel (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.5% which is -10.49% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.145 Manjalpur (માંજલપુર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Manjalpur is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Manjalpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manjalpur election result or click here for compact election results of Manjalpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Manjalpur go here.

Demographic profile of Manjalpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.27% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,470 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,35,706 were male and 1,27,758 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manjalpur in 2022 is 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,32,669 eligible electors, of which 1,20,788 were male, 1,11,880 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,119 eligible electors, of which 1,03,641 were male, 93478 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manjalpur in 2017 was 59. In 2012, there were 188 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Manjalpur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Yogesh Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Chirag Hanskumar Zaveri (Chirag Zaveri ) of INC by a margin of 56,362 which was 35.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 64.71% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yogesh Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gandhi Chinnam Satyam (Chinnnam Gandhi) of INC by a margin of 51,785 votes which was 37.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 67.39% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 145. Manjalpur Assembly segment of the 20. Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat defeating Prashant Patel (Tiko) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Manjalpur:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Manjalpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Manjalpur are: Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel (BJP), Chauhan Vinay Subhash (Fouji) (AAP), Chetan Arunbhai Pandit (Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha), Tribhuvan Bhila Patil (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Bharat Rohit (Baba) (BSP), Dr Tashveen Singh (INC), Piyush Patel (IND), Prakashbhai Somabhai Patel (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha).

Voter turnout in Manjalpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.99%, while it was 69.81% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -10.49% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Manjalpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Manjalpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.145. Manjalpur comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: 1. Vadodara Taluka (Part) Village - Tarsali (CT). 2. Vadodara Taluka (Part) - Vadodara municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 4, Kapurai (oG) 17.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Manjalpur constituency, which are: Akota, Raopura, Dabhoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Manjalpur:

The geographic coordinates of Manjalpur is: 22°15’42.5"N 73°12’54.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Manjalpur

List of candididates contesting from Manjalpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 76

Profession: Farming And Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 26.8 crore

Total income: Rs 46.8 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Vinay Subhash (Fouji)

Party: AAP

Age: 39

Profession: Business,Quexplore Equipment Pvt.ltd.borisna Road,Kalol

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 31.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: Chetan Arunbhai Pandit

Party: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

Age: 40

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 33.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 35 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 33.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Tribhuvan Bhila Patil

Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad

Age: 44

Profession: Ex-Man Of Para Military (Indo Tibetan Border Police Force/ Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 95 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Bharat Rohit (Baba)

Party: BSP

Age: 42

Profession: LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr.Tashveen Singh

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Dental Surgeon

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Total income: Rs 24.8 lakh

Candidate name: Piyush Patel

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1.5 lakh

Candidate name: Prakashbhai Somabhai Patel

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 53

Profession: Vahanvati Engineering Works

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 27.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manjalpur election result or click here for compact election results of Manjalpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Manjalpur go here.

Read all the Latest News here