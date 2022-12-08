Mansa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Mansa seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (J S Patel) (BJP), Bhaskarbhai Babubhai Patel (AAP), Nareshbhai Muljibhai Parmar (BSP), Babusinhji Mohansinhji Thakor (INC), Arvindji Jivanji Thakor (IND), Thakor Aswinbhai Talaji (IND), Bharatkumar Amaraji Thakor (IND), Mahipalsinh Rajendrasinh Vaghela (IND), Rahul Ramaaniwas Mishra (National Youth Party), Chavda Rajendrakumar Gandaji (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.28% which is -5.03% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.37 Mansa (માણસા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. Mansa is part of Mahesana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Mansa election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mansa election result or click here for compact election results of Mansa and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mansa go here.

Demographic profile of Mansa:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.5%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,895 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,691 were male and 1,12,195 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mansa in 2022 is 945 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,12,999 eligible electors, of which 1,10,098 were male, 1,02,895 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,714 eligible electors, of which 99273 were male, 93441 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mansa in 2017 was 221. In 2012, there were 211 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mansa:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Sureshkumar Chaturdas of INC won in this seat defeating Amitbhai Harisingbhai Chaudhary of BJP by a margin of 524 which was 0.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.56% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chaudhari Amitbhai Harisingbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating D D Patel, of BJP by a margin of 8,028 votes which was 5.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 37. Mansa Assembly segment of the 4. Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat defeating A J Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mansa:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mansa:

Voter turnout in Mansa:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.31%, while it was 80.72% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.03% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mansa went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mansa constituency:

Assembly constituency No.37. Mansa comprises of the following areas of Gandhinagar district of Gujarat: 1. Mansa Taluka. 2. Kalol Taluka (Part) Villages - Veda-Himmatpura, Jamla, Vagosana, Dhendhu, Sobhasan, Itla, limbodara, Aluva, mubarakpura, Balva- Rampura, Pratappura - 1, Chandisana, Amaja, Nadri, Soja, Paliyad, Khorajdabhi.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mansa constituency, which are: Mahesana, Vijapur, Prantij, Gandhinagar South, Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Kadi (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mansa:

The geographic coordinates of Mansa is: 23°26’10.3"N 72°39’48.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mansa

List of candididates contesting from Mansa Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (J.S. Patel)

Party: BJP

Age: 64

Profession: Farming, Business & Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 661.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 233.9 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 147 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 514.3 crore

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: Bhaskarbhai Babubhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Seed Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Nareshbhai Muljibhai Parmar

Party: BSP

Age: 58

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1.5 lakh

Candidate name: Babusinhji Mohansinhji Thakor

Party: INC

Age: 62

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 43.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 69 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Candidate name: Arvindji Jivanji Thakor

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Aswinbhai Talaji

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharatkumar Amaraji Thakor

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahipalsinh Rajendrasinh Vaghela

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rahul Ramaaniwas Mishra

Party: National Youth Party

Age: 36

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 32.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 23.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 32.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.5 lakh

Candidate name: Chavda Rajendrakumar Gandaji

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 39

Profession: Photo Video Graphy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

