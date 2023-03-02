Manu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Manu seat in Tripura. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sukla Charan Noatia (IPFT), Kangjari Mog (TMC), Gaurab Mog Choudhury (TMP), Debendra Tripura (CPM). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 92.07% which is -2.28% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.39 Manu (মনু) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and South Tripura district of Tripura. Manu is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Manu election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manu election result or click here for compact election results of Manu and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Manu go here.

Demographic profile of Manu:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 57.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 47651 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 24,157 were male and 23,494 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manu in 2023 is 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42899 eligible electors, of which 21,925 were male, 20,974 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38329 eligible electors, of which 19,598 were male, 18,731 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manu in 2018 was 56. In 2013, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Manu:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Pravat Chowdhury of CPM won in this seat defeating Dhananjoy Tripura of IPFT by a margin of 193 which was 0.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 47.07% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Jitendra Chaudhury of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Chandi Charan Tripura of INC by a margin of 6896 votes which was 18.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 58.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 39. Manu Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Manu:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Manu:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Manu are: Sukla Charan Noatia (IPFT), Kangjari Mog (TMC), Gaurab Mog Choudhury (TMP), Debendra Tripura (CPM).

Voter turnout in Manu:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 92.07%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.35%, while it was 96.01% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.28% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Manu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Manu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.39. Manu comprises of the following areas of South Tripura district of Tripura: Bhuratali Tehsil; Bagmara, Chalita Bankul, uttar manu-Bankul, Dakshin manu-Bankul, Rupaichhari, Sonaichhari, uttar Bijoypur, Bishnupur, uttar Taichama, Kathalchhari and Garifa mouzas in manu-Bankul Tehsil; and Sindhukpathar, Fulchhari, magurchhara, manubazar, Goachand and Chaltachhara mouzas in manu Tehsil in Sabroom Sub-Division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Manu constituency, which are: Santirbazar, Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari, Sabroom, Karbook. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Manu:

The geographic coordinates of Manu is: 23°07’17.8"N 91°39’07.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Manu

List of candidates contesting from Manu Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pravat Chowdhury

Party: CPM

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 22.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mailafru Mog

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service and Self Employed

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dhananjoy Tripura

Party: TMP

Age: 33

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

