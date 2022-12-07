Matiala Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.122

Ward No.122 Matiala (मट‍ियाला) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Matiala Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Matiala went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Matiala corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Matiala ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Matiala was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Matiala candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Matiala ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rajnesh (AAP), Anuradha Sharma (BJP), Neelam Vats (INC), Seema Bhatia (IND), Anuradha Rai (IND), Laxmi (IND), Rimjhim (NCP).

MLA and MP of Matiala

Gulab Singh of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 34. Matiala Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Matiala is a part.

Demographic profile of Matiala

According to the delimitation report, Matiala ward has a total population of 54,631 of which 6,093 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.15% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Matiala ward

The following areas are covered under the Matiala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dwarka, Pwd Qtr, , Aastha Kunj Aptt, Balaji Aptt, Exta Apartment. Sec 3; “Dwarka, Nsit Campus Sec 3, Dwarka;" Dwarka, Sansad Vihar Plot No 2 Sec 3; Dwarka, Air India Aptt. Sec 3; Dwarka, Heritage Tower Plot No 1 Sec 3,; Dwarka, Himachal Aptt. Sec 3; Dwarka, Kerali Aptt. Sec 3; Dwarka, National Aptt . Sec 3; Dwarka, Prodhyogiki Aptt. Sec 3; Dwarka, Vishrantik Aptt. Sec 3; Dwarka, Welcome Aptt. Sec 3; Bharat Garden, Matiala, Jain Park, Jain Colony, Matiala Village, Khusi Ram Park, Guru Hari Kishan Nagar, Nanhe Park; Jain Colony, Jain Park, Jain Colony; “Mansa Ram Park D1, Mansa Ram Park, Kiran Garden, Mansa Ram Park, Block-C, Sehyog Vihar;" Mansa Ram Park, Block-C, Sehyog Vihar, Sehyog Vihar; Matiala Village, Khusi Ram Park, Guru Hari Kishan Nagar, Nanhe Park; “Matiala Village, Khusi Ram Park, Guru Hari Kishan Nagar, Nanhe Park, Sukhi Ram Park;" Om Vihar Extn; Sainik Nagar; Vishwas Park Block B, C, E, F, G-S, U.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 122. Matiala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rajnesh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,80,05,958; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anuradha Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 18,15,73,841; Total liabilities: Rs 9,21,308.

Candidate name: Neelam Vats; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 39,33,155; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anuradha Rai; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,67,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Laxmi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,92,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Seema Bhatia; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 26,52,995; Total liabilities: Rs 33,89,181.

Candidate name: Rimjhim; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,13,080; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

