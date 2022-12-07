Maujpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.228

Ward No.228 Maujpur (मौजपुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Seelampur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Maujpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Maujpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Maujpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Maujpur was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Maujpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 8 contestants in the fray from Maujpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Neeraj Kaushik (AAP), Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Deepak Gupta (BSP), Vinod Kumar Sharma (INC), Abrar Ali (IND), Nand Kishor (IND), Kuldeep Sharma (IND), Babli Sharma (IND).

MLA and MP of Maujpur

Abdul Rehman of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 65. Seelampur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Maujpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Maujpur

According to the delimitation report, Maujpur ward has a total population of 63,960 of which 4,461 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6.97% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Maujpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Maujpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ambedkar Basti Maujpur, Arjun Mohalla Maujpur, Chet Ram Gali, Jammu Mohalla, Jamaluka Bagh, Subhash Mohalla, Mata Mandir Gali Maujpur, Maujpur Adarsh Mohalla, Maujpur Ashok Mohalla, Maujpur Bajrangbali Mohalla, Maujpur Main Krishna Gali, Maujpur Main Road, Arjun Mohalla Maujpur, Maujpur Road, Nehar Bazar, Maujpur Shri Ram Marg, Maujpur Shyam Gali, Maujpur Subhash Mohalla, Maujpur Vijay Mohalla, Netaji Gali Maujpur, Puri, Gurudwara Mohalla, Ram Chander Gali, Shastri Gali Maujpur; Brahmpuri, Gali No. 10 To 13,, X Block Gali No. 9, 10, Main Moni Baba Road Gali No. 6, P-Block N, O; Shiv Mandir Marg Maujpur.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 228. Maujpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Neeraj Kaushik; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 95,02,083; Total liabilities: Rs 6,00,000.

Candidate name: Anil Kumar Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,46,61,679; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Deepak Gupta; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,79,462; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vinod Kumar Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,59,12,401; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Abrar Ali; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,21,300; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Babli Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 75,600; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kuldeep Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,93,13,690; Total liabilities: Rs 18,68,000.

Candidate name: Nand Kishor; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,13,24,963; Total liabilities: Rs 5,29,000.

Read all the Latest News here