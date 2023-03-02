Mawkynrew Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mawkynrew seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Remington Pyngrope (UDP), Pynhunlang Nongrum (INC), Martle N. Mukhim (HSPDP), Kansing Lyngshiang (NPP), Dondor Marbaniang (TMC), Counsellor Mukhim (BJP), Banteidor Lyngdoh (PDF). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.39% which is -10.27% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.29 Mawkynrew is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mawkynrew is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mawkynrew election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawkynrew election result or click here for compact election results of Mawkynrew and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawkynrew go here.

Demographic profile of Mawkynrew:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 99.12%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 37,187 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,309 were male and 18,878 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mawkynrew in 2023 is 1031 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,165 eligible electors, of which 15,421 were male, 15,744 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,912 eligible electors, of which 12,754 were male, 13,158 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mawkynrew in 2018 was 1. In 2013, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mawkynrew:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Banteidor Lyngdoh of PDF won in this seat defeating Martle N Mukhim of HSPDP by a margin of 509 which was 1.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. PDF had a vote share of 31.84% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Remington Pyngrope of UDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Banteidor Lyngdoh of IND by a margin of 437 votes which was 1.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. UDP had a vote share of 27.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 29. Mawkynrew Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mawkynrew:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mawkynrew:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mawkynrew are: Remington Pyngrope (UDP), Pynhunlang Nongrum (INC), Martle N. Mukhim (HSPDP), Kansing Lyngshiang (NPP), Dondor Marbaniang (TMC), Counsellor Mukhim (BJP), Banteidor Lyngdoh (PDF).

Voter turnout in Mawkynrew:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.39%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.66%, while it was 92.24% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -10.27% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mawkynrew went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mawkynrew constituency:

Assembly constituency No.29. Mawkynrew comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Mawkynrew C.D. Block and 2. 12 Smit and 15 umsaw G.S. Circles of mawryngkneng C.D. Block.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mawkynrew constituency, which are: Sohra, Nongkrem, Mawryngkneng, Jowai, Amlarem, Pynursla. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mawkynrew:

The geographic coordinates of Mawkynrew is: 25°24’51.5"N 92°00’15.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mawkynrew

List of candidates contesting from Mawkynrew Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Remington PyngropeParty: UDPAge: 53Gender: MaleProfession: Business and Social ServiceEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pynhunlang NongrumParty: INCAge: 33Gender: FemaleProfession: Business (Betle Nuts)Education: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Martle N. MukhimParty: HSPDPAge: 73Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District Council (MDC)Education: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 15.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kansing LyngshiangParty: NPPAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 61.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 7.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dondor MarbaniangParty: TMCAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 8.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 39.9 lakh

Candidate name: Counsellor MukhimParty: BJPAge: 28Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Banteidor LyngdohParty: PDFAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Meghalaya Legislative AssemblyEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 2.2 lakh

