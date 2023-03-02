Mawkyrwat Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

“Live election result updates and highlights of Mawkyrwat seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sounder Strong Cajee (TMC), Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar (UDP), Medalsing Lyngdoh (HSPDP), H. Stalyne Diengdoh (NPP), Carnes Sohshang (INC), Bity Jyrwa (BJP), Banpynskhemlang Wahlang (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.88% which is 2.58% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.36 Mawkyrwat is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and South West Khasi

Hills district of Meghalaya. Mawkyrwat is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mawkyrwat election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawkyrwat election result or click here for compact election results of Mawkyrwat and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawkyrwat go here.

Demographic profile of Mawkyrwat:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 99.66%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 37,538 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,659 were male and 18,879 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mawkyrwat in 2023 is 1012 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,568 eligible electors, of which 15,128 were male, 15,440 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,003 eligible electors, of which 12,337 were male, 12,666 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mawkyrwat in 2018 was 16. In 2013, there were 7 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mawkyrwat:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar of HSPDP won in this seat defeating Carnes Sohshang of INC by a margin of 458 which was 1.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. HSPDP had a vote share of 25.32% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Rowell Lyngdoh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Hadrian Lyngdoh of IND by a margin of 974 votes which was 4.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 26.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 36. Mawkyrwat Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, UDP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mawkyrwat:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mawkyrwat:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mawkyrwat are: Sounder Strong Cajee (TMC), Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar (UDP), Medalsing Lyngdoh (HSPDP), H. Stalyne Diengdoh (NPP), Carnes Sohshang (INC), Bity Jyrwa (BJP), Banpynskhemlang Wahlang (IND).

Voter turnout in Mawkyrwat:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.88%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.3%, while it was 92.24% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.58% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mawkyrwat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mawkyrwat constituency:

Assembly constituency No.36. Mawkyrwat comprises of the following areas of South West Khasi

Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Mawkyrwat, 2. mawlangwir, 3. Rangmaw, 4. Jakrem, 5. Photjaud, 6. mawbri, 7. Pawphlang, 8. laitlawsnai, 9. Nong.Synrieh, 10. Shngimawlein, 11. mawthawpdah, 12. Rangblang, 13. mawsaw and 15. umdohlun G. S. Circles of mawkyrwat C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mawkyrwat constituency, which are: Ranikor, Nongstoin, Mawthadraishan, Mawphlang, Mawsynram. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mawkyrwat:

The geographic coordinates of Mawkyrwat is: 25°23’25.8""N 91°25’27.5""E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mawkyrwat

List of candidates contesting from Mawkyrwat Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sounder Strong CajeeParty: TMCAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: OthersCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 88.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Renikton Lyngdoh TongkharParty: UDPAge: 51Gender: MaleProfession: Member Legislative AssemblyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 29.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 7.3 croreTotal income: Rs 4.6 crore

Candidate name: Medalsing LyngdohParty: HSPDPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Business and Social WorkerEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H. Stalyne DiengdohParty: NPPAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Carnes SohshangParty: INCAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District Council (Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council), ShillongEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 23 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bity JyrwaParty: BJPAge: 57Gender: FemaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 21.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Banpynskhemlang WahlangParty: INDAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawkyrwat election result or click here for compact election results of Mawkyrwat and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawkyrwat go here."

Read all the Latest News here