Mawlai Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mawlai seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Wandonbok Jyrwa (BJP), Teiborlang Pathaw (NPP), Tarcisious Mawlot (IND), Stepbourne Kupar Ryndem (TMC), Process T. Sawkmie (UDP), Marbud Dkhar (INC), Brightstarwell Marbaniang (VPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 76.8% which is -4.89% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.15 Mawlai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mawlai is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Mawlai:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 95.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 50,058 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,144 were male and 26,914 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mawlai in 2023 is 1163 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42,690 eligible electors, of which 19,469 were male, 23,221 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 34,199 eligible electors, of which 15,445 were male, 18,754 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mawlai in 2018 was 26. In 2013, there were 11 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mawlai:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Process T Sawkmie of INC won in this seat defeating Teiborlang Pathaw of IND by a margin of 1,574 which was 4.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 25.85% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Embhahlang Syiemlieh of UDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Founder Strong Cajee of INC by a margin of 5,779 votes which was 20.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. UDP had a vote share of 49.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 15. Mawlai Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mawlai:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mawlai:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mawlai are: Wandonbok Jyrwa (BJP), Teiborlang Pathaw (NPP), Tarcisious Mawlot (IND), Stepbourne Kupar Ryndem (TMC), Process T. Sawkmie (UDP), Marbud Dkhar (INC), Brightstarwell Marbaniang (VPP).

Voter turnout in Mawlai:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.8%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.69%, while it was 82.99% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.89% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mawlai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mawlai constituency:

Assembly constituency No.15. Mawlai comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Mawtawar, 14 umthlong (mawlai) and 15 mawlai mawdatbaki G.S. Circles of mylliem C.D. Block [including mawlai (CT.).]

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mawlai constituency, which are: Umsning, Umroi, Mawryngkneng, Pynthorumkhrah, North Shillong, West Shillong, Sohiong. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mawlai:

The geographic coordinates of Mawlai is: 25°37’25.0"N 91°52’15.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mawlai

List of candidates contesting from Mawlai Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Wandonbok JyrwaParty: BJPAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Teiborlang PathawParty: NPPAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District CouncilEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 86.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 1.4 croreTotal income: Rs 1.6 crore

Candidate name: Tarcisious MawlotParty: INDAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: Cloth MerchantEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 51.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Stepbourne Kupar RyndemParty: TMCAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 51.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 11.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Process T. SawkmieParty: UDPAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: Ex-MLAEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Marbud DkharParty: INCAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 75.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Brightstarwell MarbaniangParty: VPPAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: Assistant ProfessorEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 41.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 22.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

