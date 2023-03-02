Mawryngkneng Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mawryngkneng seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Wyraiwan Sohtun (HSPDP), Pyniaid Sing Syiem (NPP), Osaphi Smithson Jyrwa (UDP), Highlander Kharmalki (BJP), Heaving Stone Kharpran (VPP), Esron Marwein (INC), Banshanlang Lawai (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 83.77% which is -1.73% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.13 Mawryngkneng (Mawrengkneng) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mawryngkneng is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mawryngkneng election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawryngkneng election result or click here for compact election results of Mawryngkneng and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawryngkneng go here.

Demographic profile of Mawryngkneng:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 81.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 39,732 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,271 were male and 20,461 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mawryngkneng in 2023 is 1062 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 32,195 eligible electors, of which 15,502 were male, 16,693 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,198 eligible electors, of which 12,097 were male, 13,101 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mawryngkneng in 2018 was 55. In 2013, there were 20 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mawryngkneng:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, David A Nongrum of INC won in this seat defeating Highlander Kharmalki of PDF by a margin of 3,763 which was 13.56% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 37.26% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, David A Nongrum of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Pynehborlang Mukhim of INC by a margin of 626 votes which was 2.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.6% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 13. Mawryngkneng Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mawryngkneng:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mawryngkneng:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mawryngkneng are: Wyraiwan Sohtun (HSPDP), Pyniaid Sing Syiem (NPP), Osaphi Smithson Jyrwa (UDP), Highlander Kharmalki (BJP), Heaving Stone Kharpran (VPP), Esron Marwein (INC), Banshanlang Lawai (TMC).

Voter turnout in Mawryngkneng:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.77%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.5%, while it was 89.45% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.73% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mawryngkneng went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mawryngkneng constituency:

Assembly constituency No.13. Mawryngkneng comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1 Nonghali, 2 Diengpasoh, 3 lumdiengsai, 4 mawsharoh, 5 Tynring, 6 mawlynrei, 7 Puriang, 8 mawryngkneng, 9 Pomlahier and 10 Sohryngkham G.S. Circles of mawryngkneng C.D. Block and 2. 2 mawdiangdiang and 12 umpling G.S. Circles (Part) umpling of mylliem C.D. Block.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mawryngkneng constituency, which are: Nartiang, Umroi, Mawkynrew, Pynthorumkhrah, Nongthymmai, Nongkrem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mawryngkneng:

The geographic coordinates of Mawryngkneng is: 25°34’55.2"N 92°01’59.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mawryngkneng

List of candidates contesting from Mawryngkneng Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Wyraiwan SohtunParty: HSPDPAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: Social Activist cum BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 31.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pyniaid Sing SyiemParty: NPPAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Meghalaya Legislative AssemblyEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 14 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Osaphi Smithson JyrwaParty: UDPAge: 51Gender: MaleProfession: DoctorEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 69.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Highlander KharmalkiParty: BJPAge: 52Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 11.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 29.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Heaving Stone KharpranParty: VPPAge: 60Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Esron MarweinParty: INCAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 87.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 38804Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Banshanlang LawaiParty: TMCAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 35.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

