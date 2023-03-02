Mawshynrut Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mawshynrut seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Methodius Dkhar (HSPDP), Justine G. Momin (TMC), Gigur Myrthong (NPP), Beejoy Kynter (BJP), Andrew Charles Gare (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.2% which is -0.52% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.34 Mawshynrut is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mawshynrut is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mawshynrut election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawshynrut election result or click here for compact election results of Mawshynrut and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawshynrut go here.

Demographic profile of Mawshynrut:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 97.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 41,044 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 20,947 were male and 20,097 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mawshynrut in 2023 is 959 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 33,933 eligible electors, of which 17,377 were male, 16,556 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,861 eligible electors, of which 13,178 were male, 12,683 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mawshynrut in 2018 was 17. In 2013, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mawshynrut:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Gigur Myrthong of NPP won in this seat defeating Witting Mawsor of HSPDP by a margin of 3,424 which was 11.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 31.5% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Witting Mawsor of HSPDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Methodius Dkhar of INC by a margin of 2,403 votes which was 10.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HSPDP had a vote share of 29.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 34. Mawshynrut Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mawshynrut:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mawshynrut:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mawshynrut are: Methodius Dkhar (HSPDP), Justine G. Momin (TMC), Gigur Myrthong (NPP), Beejoy Kynter (BJP), Andrew Charles Gare (INC).

Voter turnout in Mawshynrut:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.2%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.72%, while it was 89.01% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.52% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mawshynrut went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mawshynrut constituency:

Assembly constituency No.34. Mawshynrut comprises of the following areas of West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Riangdo, 2. Seinduli, 3. Porla, 9. Nongjri, 10. umsohpieng, 11. umdang, 12. Shallang, 13. Nong.Shlram, 14. Riang and 15. Riangmaw G.S.Circles of mawshynrut C.D. Block and 2. 6. Wahlyngdoh, 8. umthli and 9. maweit G.S. Circles of Nongstoin C.D. Block.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mawshynrut constituency, which are: Rambrai Jyrngam, Rongjeng, Songsak, Rongara Siju, Ranikor, Nongstoin. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mawshynrut:

The geographic coordinates of Mawshynrut is: 25°30’11.5"N 90°59’47.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mawshynrut

List of candidates contesting from Mawshynrut Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Methodius DkharParty: HSPDPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 55.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 2.3 croreTotal income: Rs 2.4 crore

Candidate name: Justine G. MominParty: TMCAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 16.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gigur MyrthongParty: NPPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative AssemblyEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 17 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Beejoy KynterParty: BJPAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 12 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Andrew Charles GareParty: INCAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 15.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mawshynrut election result or click here for compact election results of Mawshynrut and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mawshynrut go here.

Read all the Latest News here