Mawsynram Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mawsynram seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Vincent T Sangma (TMC), Starfing Jove Langpen Pdahkasiej (HSPDP), Ollan Singh Suin (UDP), Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang (BJP), Gopal Stone Hynniewta (INC), Alvin Khyriem Sawkmie (NPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 74.86% which is -15.04% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.25 Mawsynram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mawsynram is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Mawsynram:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 93.47%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 37,155 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,416 were male and 18,739 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mawsynram in 2023 is 1018 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,773 eligible electors, of which 15,775 were male, 15,998 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,529 eligible electors, of which 12,743 were male, 12,786 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mawsynram in 2018 was 19. In 2013, there were 5 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mawsynram:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang of INC won in this seat defeating Pynshngainlang Syiem of PDF by a margin of 794 which was 2.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 31.19% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Pynshngainlang Syiem of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Khraw Kupar Jyrwa of UDP by a margin of 509 votes which was 2.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 30.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 25. Mawsynram Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mawsynram:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mawsynram:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mawsynram are: Vincent T Sangma (TMC), Starfing Jove Langpen Pdahkasiej (HSPDP), Ollan Singh Suin (UDP), Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang (BJP), Gopal Stone Hynniewta (INC), Alvin Khyriem Sawkmie (NPP).

Voter turnout in Mawsynram:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.86%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.9%, while it was 89.8% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -15.04% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mawsynram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mawsynram constituency:

Assembly constituency No.25. Mawsynram comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 2. Mawsynram (A), 3. mawsynram (B), 4. Phlangmawsyrpat, 5. lawbah, 6. Thyllaw, 7. Phlangwanbroi, 8. mawpen, 9. Phutstein, 10. Dangar, 11. Peppara, 12. Sonatola, 13. Rongku, 14. Hatmawdon and 15. Sawsymper G.S. Circles of mawsynram C.D. Block.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mawsynram constituency, which are: Ranikor, Mawkyrwat, Mawphlang, Shella. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Mawsynram:

The geographic coordinates of Mawsynram is: 25°16’57.0"N 91°30’45.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mawsynram

List of candidates contesting from Mawsynram Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vincent T SangmaParty: TMCAge: 28Gender: MaleProfession: Class I ContractorEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: 4Total assets: Rs 13.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Starfing Jove Langpen PdahkasiejParty: HSPDPAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: Editor, Proprietor of SP News AgencyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ollan Singh SuinParty: UDPAge: 55Gender: MaleProfession: Retd. Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 61.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Himalaya Muktan ShangpliangParty: BJPAge: 60Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 20.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gopal Stone HynniewtaParty: INCAge: 51Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 45.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 5.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alvin Khyriem SawkmieParty: NPPAge: 32Gender: MaleProfession: MDCEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

