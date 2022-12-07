Mayur Vihar Phase-I ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.191

Ward No.191 Mayur Vihar Phase-I (मयूर व‍िहार फेज-1) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Trilokpuri Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mayur Vihar Phase-I went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mayur Vihar Phase-I corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mayur Vihar Phase-I ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mayur Vihar Phase-I was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mayur Vihar Phase-I candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Mayur Vihar Phase-I ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Beena (AAP), Prema Devi (BJP), Ranjna Kumari (INC), Neelam (IND).

MLA and MP of Mayur Vihar Phase-I

Rohit Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 55. Trilokpuri Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mayur Vihar Phase-I is a part.

Demographic profile of Mayur Vihar Phase-I

According to the delimitation report, Mayur Vihar Phase-I ward has a total population of 88,878 of which 24,363 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 27.41% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mayur Vihar Phase-I ward

The following areas are covered under the Mayur Vihar Phase-I ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Trilok Puri Block -21; Trilok Puri Block- 22; Kotla Village; Mayur Vihar Phase-I; Mayur Vihar- Pkt-Ii, Iii; Mayur Vihar Pkt-V; Rajiv Gandhi Camp Trilok Puri Block- 26; Trilok Puri Block -24; Trilok Puri Block- 25; Trilok Puri Block-23; Block-67 Trilokpuri; Trilokpuri Block No-35; Trilokpuri Block-26; Trilokpuri Block-27; Trilokpuri Block-29; Trilokpuri Block-31; Trilokpuri Block-33; Trilokpuri Block-34; Trilokpuri Block-36; Trilokpuri, Ambedkar Camp Block- 32, 33,; D.D.A . Flat; Mayur Vihar Phase I Pkt.Iii; Trilokpuri Block No. 32; Trilokpuri Block No-35; Trilokpuri Block-31; Trilokpuri D.S.I.D.C; Chilla Saroda Bangar Ct; Dronacharya Apptt..; Kirti Apptt.; Medha Apptt. Mayur Vihar; Ocs Apptt. Mayur Vihar Extn; Rosewood Apptt.; Sadar Apptt. Mayur Vihar Extn.; Shekhar Apptt.; United India Apptt.; Upkar Apptt.; Vardhan Apptt.; Vasant Apptt.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 191. Mayur Vihar Phase-I ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Beena; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,48,98,518; Total liabilities: Rs 5,62,916.

Candidate name: Prema Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,42,021; Total liabilities: Rs 9,300.

Candidate name: Ranjna Kumari; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 11,99,887; Total liabilities: Rs 4,06,434.

