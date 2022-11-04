MCD Polls 2022: Delhi to Vote on Dec 4, Results on Dec 7; MCC in Force from Today | Full Details

The elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, will be held on December 4, the State Election Commission announced on Friday. State election commissioner Vijay Dev said the model code of conduct will be in force from today. The poll results will be announced on December 7, he added.

Dev said the MCD elections will be notified on November 7, while the last date of filing nominations is November 14. The scrutiny of nominations will take on November 16 and candidates can withdraw from the electoral contest till November 19.

The polls were to be held in April, but were cancelled hours before the schedule was to be announced as the central government wanted to carry out a delimitation exercise by unifying the three civic bodies and decreasing the number of wards. He said polling will be held in a total of 250 wards, as per the home ministry’s notification.

In a press conference held for the announcement of the dates, the Delhi SEC said the ongoing term of the municipal body expired in May, but elections could not be held due to the delimitation exercise and the unification of three civic bodies into one.

“The term of MCD expired in May, but we could not conduct the elections then because of unification. Now, we are in a situation where we are prepared for MCD elections. Polling stations were redrawn and we are prepared for 250 wards in Delhi. The MCD has jurisdiction in 68 assembly constituencies. A total of 42 seats are reserved for SCs (Scheduled Caste),” said state election commissioner Vijay Dev.

Dev added: “Out of those 42 seats for SCs, 21 seats will be for SC women while 104 seats will be reserved for women in all.”

Here is all you need to know about the MCD polls:

(With PTI inputs)

