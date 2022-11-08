MCD Elections: AAP Narrates the ‘Waste Side Story’, BJP Asks them to ‘Clear the Air First'

With the beginning of the much-awaited process for civic polls in the national capital, it seems to be a battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP, which has been holding the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for past three terms, aims to raise the heat over growing pollution in the city. However, the AAP wants to dislodge the BJP from the civic body over its inability to deal with sanitation and garbage disposal.

The BJP is trying hard to cut its anti-incumbency, by targeting the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab over stubble burning and its effects on the city’s air. The BJP is also looking to change most of its sitting councillors.

So much so that the BJP’s song for upcoming municipal polls also has a component on how the AAP government made Delhi a gas chamber and is playing with lives of the people.

Ahead of Delhi's MCD elections, PM Modi handed over around 3,000 new flats to slum dwellers in Delhi's Kalkaji@pragyakaushika brings #groundreport Join the broadcast with @ShivaniGupta_5 pic.twitter.com/fSQ24pfI7Q — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 5, 2022

BLAME GAME

The BJP leaders have also tried to put the blame of accumulating garbage on the AAP by visiting the Gazipur landfill site and targeted CM Arvind Kejriwal over his inability to deal with it.

“We have been constantly, with facts and figures of stubble burning, questioning the AAP government in both Punjab and Delhi. Our top leaders in Delhi have been asking the AAP government publicly about their efforts to check pollution, in which the AAP has failed. Earlier, Kejriwal used to make claims of solving the problem within no time if the AAP government came to power in Punjab. What are they now waiting for now,” asked South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

ALSO READ | More Than 1.2 Lakh Posters, Banners, Hoardings Removed in Compliance with Model Code: MCD

However, the AAP seems to be taking on the BJP on the issue of garbage, claiming it fails in doing the most basic service expected of municipalities — to put garbage to use and keep the city clean. The BJP, however, believes that it has done a lot not just everyday, but also during Covid-19 through door-to-door garbage collection.

“We are already in the process of reducing garbage. All the three garbage collection heaps have been reduced. What did the AAP do with the MCD? Blocked its funds. During the pandemic, the MCD was on ground. These mountains of garbage have been turned into parks and a few are left as the corporation is picking garbage from homes. We now have the technology to convert waste to energy and waste to roads,” said Harish Khurana, BJP Delhi Spokesperson.

The BJP believes garbage was the issue in 2017 and even then people voted for it.

ALSO READ | MCD Polls: Delhi BJP Not to Repeat Outgoing Councilors in 60-70% Seats

The saffron unit also tried to gherao the AAP over its inability to clean the Yamuna. The recently held Chhath puja became a point of altercation between the BJP and the AAP, as the former slammed the Kejriwal government over its failure to clean the river.

The AAP has, on its part, tried to pin the blame of growing pollution on the BJP and alleged that the Central government and BJP-ruled state government like Haryana weren’t cooperating on these issues.

Read all the Latest Politics News here