MCD Polls: Nadda Exudes Confidence of BJP’s Win, Says People Angry with AAP’s Corruption, Non-Performance

With no many days left before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls, BJP National President JP Nadda showed faith in his party, saying it would surely win the elections. “Delhiites are ready yet again to bless our party bjp in upcoming MCD elections. The excitement is evident among the voters," he said on Sunday.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nadda said voters are angry with the corruption done by the party. “As far as AAP is concernedt, voters are angry with the corruption done by them and by their non performance in Delhi," he said. “AAP always tried to obstruct in the work done by us, which is why Delhi residents are angry with them," he said.

BJP chief JP Nadda, along with other Union ministers and chief ministers of states including Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, took part in different rallies and road shows in Delhi on Sunday.

BJP President JP Nadda holds roadshow in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, ahead of MCD polls

Nadda spoke of BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’ campaign, saying it is nearing completion. “We made flyovers and by passes to decongest the traffic in the city, and have also lessened truck loads" he said.

The voting for the 250 wards of the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will be held on December 7. Terming it a “Super Sunday", Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal earlier said Nadda will campaign at Sangam Vihar.

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi also joined the road shows in different areas.

Party’s Delhi MPs Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma, Gautam Gambhir and Hansraj Hans were also in attendance.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the MCD polls are an opportunity before the people of Delhi to teach a lesson to the “corrupt" Kejriwal government that has failed to solve various problems, including air pollution.

