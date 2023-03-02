The results of 50 out of 59 which went to polls in Meghalaya last month have been announced while the counting of votes is underway in 9 constituencies.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) won 19 seats so far while leading in 6 constituencies followed by United Democratic Party which claimed victory in 10 seats and is leading in two.

The Congress claimed victory in five seats, and the Trinamool Congress won three seats and was ahead in two other constituencies.

Here are the big winners and losers of Meghalaya Elections 2023:

Conrad Sangma Leading in South Tura

CM Conrad Sangma is leading from the South Tura constituency by nearly 3,000 votes. He faced a tough fight from his closest rival BJP’s Bernard Marak. Other candidates contesting the seat include Congress Brenzield Marak, TMC’s Richard Marak, UDP’s John Leslee K Sangma.

Meghalaya BJP Prez Ernest Mawrie Loses

Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie lost the West Shillong seat to United Democratic Party candidate Paul Lyngdoh. Lyngdoh claimed the seat by a margin of nearly 3500 votes against NPP’s Mohendro Rapsang. Mawrie finished third after securing 3,771 votes.

UDP Chief Metbah Lyngdoh Wins Mairang Seat

UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh retained the Mairang seat by a thin margin of 155 votes against Congress candidate Batskhem Ryntathiang. Lyngdoh got 19,066 votes while Ryntathiang finished second with 18,911 votes.

Lyngdoh’s party secured 16% votes in the elections against NPP’s 31.4%.

Mukul Sangma Wins Songsak By Thin Margin, Loses Tikrikilla

Meghalaya TMC president and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who contested the elections from two seats, lost Tikrikilla. In Tikrikilla, NPP’s Jimmy D Sangma won with 13,218 votes followed by Mukul Sangma (7,905) and BJP’s Rahinath Barchung (7,849).

However, Mukul won the Songsak seat against NPP’s Nihim Shira by a thin margin of 372 votes. In Songsak, Congress fielded Champion R Sangma while Thomas Marak was BJP’s candidate.

NPP Candidate Defeats Meghalaya Congress Chief Vincent H Pala

NPP’s Santa Mary Shylla defeated State Congress president Vincent H Pala by 1,828 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat. UDP’s Shitlang Pale got 10176 votes and finished third.

Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong Retains Pynursla Seat

Deputy CM and NPP leader Prestone Tynsong retained the Pynursla seat by a big margin of 8,140 votes. He received 13,601 votes and his nearest rival was Congress candidate Nehru Suiting who got 5,567 votes.

