Meghalaya Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Will UDP Be Kingmaker in Meghalaya Amid TMC's 'Tough Fight'?

By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 09:36 IST
New Delhi, India
Meghalaya Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: TMC is leading as per early trends in Meghalaya, while the NPP gives a close fight. Now, eyes are on who becomes the kingmaker if this poll trend continues. Counting of votes cast in the recently-held Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland began today under three-tier security measures involving the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).
While regional parties remain bigger players in both Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP ran a determined campaign with its bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in the states to expand its
The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance seems to be marching ahead to power in Nagaland as per early trends of the state Assembly elections. The trends in television channels indicate that the NDPP-BJP was ahead in more than 40 seats while the NPF had taken an early lead in six seats. Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots.
TMC seems to be sweeping the Garo Hills seats in Meghalya. TMC’s CM candidate Mukul Sangma is a Garo and has a strong base in the region.
According to early trends, TMC’s Mukul Sangma seems to be leading in Songsak and NPP’s Conrad Sangma seems to be leading in South Tura. If BJP and NPP don’t have numbers, they might try to woo UDP to form an alliance. Also, if trends don’t support TMC later on, it could also try to woo UDP.
Conrad Sangma is the sitting legislator from South Tura, an assembly seat that is a part of the West Garo Hills district. His predecessor contested from two constituencies – Songsak in the East Garo Hills district, and Tikrikilla, in the West Garo Hills district. As per current trends, TMC is leading in 20 seats, including Songsak in the East Garo Hills district.
TMC’s Mukul Sangma is leading from the West Garo Hills assembly constituency. With this, TMC seems to be leading in 20 seats in Meghalaya according to early trends.
The counting of votes of Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday morning. As per easy trends, Conrad Sangma’s NPP seems to be leading in Meghalaya, and the BJP-NDPP alliance seems to be leading in Nagaland.
The counting of votes of the Meghalaya Assembly elections has begun across 13 counting centres across the state on Thursday. According to the Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor, three-tier security arrangements have been made with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) guarding the innermost layer and State Armed police will keep vigil over the second and third layers.
The counting of votes for Meghalaya assembly elections 2023 began at 8 am on Thursday morning. Here are visuals from Tura constituency.
Counting of votes for #MeghalayaElections2023 underway; visuals from counting centre at Extension Training Centre in Tura
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Twenty-two companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed to guard the counting centres, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI. Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, as ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is believed to have been holding parleys with the BJP for a possible post-poll alliance.
Under three-tier security measures involving the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the counting of votes cast for Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly polls commenced on Thursday morning. In both states, polling took place on February 27.
In formerly insurgency-hit Nagaland, the NDPP is slated to get 28-34 seats with a vote share of 33 per cent, according to India Today-My Axis. The poll also gives BJP a surprising 16 per cent vote share and 10-14 seats, possibly coming from eastern Nagaland where it focused its campaigning.
#ElectionResults | #Tripura, #Meghalaya, #Nagaland election results: Counting begins at 8am #BattleforStates #Polls2023 #Elections2023
Watch all the counting updates with @AnchorAnandN and @Zakka_Jacob pic.twitter.com/YfOv42N2T2
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 2, 2023
The NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland Tuesday welcomed the exits poll predictions which gave a second term to its incumbent government in the state and reaffirmed its commitment to run the next one together. The NDPP-BJP alliance is the only pre-poll one in the north eastern state and contested the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election on 40:20 seat sharing basis for the 60-member House.
Final briefing cum training for the polling personnel assigned for ballot counting under Mokokchung district was held at Town Hall, Mokokchung on 1st March 2023.
— MyGov Nagaland (@MyGovNagaland) March 1, 2023
Asserting there will not be hung assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland or Meghalaya, as predicted in some exit polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the NDA will form governments with absolute majority in all the three northeastern states. READ MORE
In a memorandum to the Election Commission, AICC in-charge of Nagaland Ajoy Kumar alleged that on the night of February 27, a mob of nearly 50 men broke into the house of Toshipokba, the Congress candidate contesting from the Aolengden, with the intent to attack and grievously injure the candidate and his family members. In the process, the residence and vehicles belonging to Toshipokba were completely vandalised and there was grievous hurt inflicted upon his family members, including women, the party memorandum said.
The Congress on Tuesday approached the Election Commission to take action against individuals involved in perpetrating violence against the party’s candidate in Nagaland’s Aolengden constituency and an “irregular” voting pattern in that assembly seat.
Meghalaya | Section 144 imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills district by the District Magistrate
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Meghalaya and Nagaland went for assembly polls on February 27. The states witnessed high voter turnout. The BJP, which has replaced Congress as the dominant party in the northeast, is optimistic of its prospects in the states. “People in North-East saw good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our government will be elected in these states. Our vote share will increase,” BJP leader Rituraj Sinha said on Tuesday.
For the first time, the BJP fought on all 60 seats in Meghalaya and constantly targeted National People’s Party leader and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for running the “most corrupt” state government in the country.
The BJP was a partner in the state government but broke ties ahead of the polls. The party hopes to boost its strength from two in the assembly to emerge as a more powerful player if the verdict throws up a hung assembly like the last time.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s pointsman for the northeast region, met Sangma after the polls in an indication that the two parties can do business together again. An interesting sideshow to these election is the strong push by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress to make an impact in the polls to project itself as a stronger challenger to the BJP than the Congress, more so as the countdown to the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024 begins.
The Congress has also run an intensive campaign, with Rahul Gandhi holding a rally in Meghalaya, in its bid to claw back its lost influence in the states it once dominated.
In Nagaland, which had the unique feature of having no opposition as all parties with presence in the 60-member assembly backed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led government, the BJP is again fighting the polls in alliance with the NDPP.
Sarma has claimed that there will be no hung assembly in Tripura, Nagaland or Meghalaya, as predicted in some exit polls, and the BJP-led NDA will form governments with absolute majority in all three northeastern states.
On February 27, 85.90 per cent of Nagaland’s 13.16 lakh voters and 85.17 per cent of Meghalaya’s 21.75 lakh electors cast their ballots.
Poll officials of the two states said that the poll percentage will increase after the calculation of postal ballots.
Thousands of polling staff, security personnel, and other workers engaged in election related duties, and 80 plus senior citizens and physically challenged voters cast their votes through the postal ballots.
Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F.R. Kharkongor told IANS that vote counting will take place at 13 centres in all 12 district headquarters and one sub-divisional headquarter in Sohra.
Nagaland election officials said that the votes will be counted in 59 centers across the 16 district headquarters.
Balloting was not held in one Assembly constituency in each of Meghalaya and Nagaland, which have 60 seats each in the state Assemblies.
Polling was not held in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh.
In Nagaland, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.
With inputs from PTI, IANS
