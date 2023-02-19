Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never approach Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya for government formation after the Assembly elections.

Drawing a line between friend and foe, the Assam Chief Minister said, “BJP will never approach TMC.”

Sarma, the architect of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition in 2018, does not regret his decision of forming an alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP) as it was the only means to keep Congress out of power.

In 2018, the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state was witnessed by several top BJP leaders.

“At that point in time, we need to align with the NPP to see that Congress does not form a government that time but now the situation has changed the BJP is standing on its own feet. We are confident about forming the government, we are not dissecting the last five years of the government, that was the requirement of time, we did what we should have done but now going ahead we want to form our own Government,” the Assam CM said.

TMC is the principal opposition this time and is contesting 58 of the total 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya.

While going soft on NPP, the NEDA Convenor refused to make any personal comments on NPP during his pocket meeting in Shillong. He said the Centre had given enough money to the state government for development initiatives including building Medical College, anniversary etc, however, nothing was constructed by the state government.

Polling across 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya will take place on February 27. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

