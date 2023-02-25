CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsElections 2023Cricket LiveTrending News
Home » News » Elections » Meghalaya Elections 2023: Polling in Sohiong Assembly Seat Adjourned After Candidate's Death
1-MIN READ

Meghalaya Elections 2023: Polling in Sohiong Assembly Seat Adjourned After Candidate's Death

PTI

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 14:31 IST

Shillong, India

Polling was scheduled to be held on February 27 from 7 am till 4 pm in Meghalaya’s Sohiong Assembly Seat (PTI)

Polling was scheduled to be held on February 27 from 7 am till 4 pm in Meghalaya’s Sohiong Assembly Seat (PTI)

H D R Lyngdoh, former state home minister and a candidate of the United Democratic Party for the constituency, had died of cardiac arrest on February 20.

The Election Commission has adjourned the February 27 poll in Sohiong assembly constituency of Meghalaya after the demise of one of the candidates, an EC official said on Saturday.

H D R Lyngdoh, former state home minister and a candidate of the United Democratic Party for the constituency, had died of cardiac arrest on February 20.

“The poll scheduled to be held on February 27 from 7 am till 4 pm is hereby adjourned (in Sohiong assembly constituency) until the poll date is notified by the Election Commission of India,” the returning officer of the constituency said in an order.

Lyngdoh had first represented the constituency in East Khasi Hills from 1988-1998. He won again in 2003 and subsequent polls till 2018 when he lost to Samlin Malngiang of the Hills State People’s Democratic Party.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. 2023 meghalaya elections
  2. meghalaya elections
first published:February 25, 2023, 14:31 IST
last updated:February 25, 2023, 14:31 IST
Read More