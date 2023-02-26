Meghalaya is geared up for voters for the elections to the 59 assembly seats on Monday, with unique names of candidates in the fray, including Moonlight Pariat, Sunmoon Marak, Firstborn Manner, and Sunshine Makri, among others.

Some of the interesting names in the fray for the February 27 polls are Moonlight Pariat (Jowai), fielded by the United Democratic Party (UDP), ruling National People’s Party (NNP) senior leader Coming One Ymbon (Raliang), Meghalaya Trinamool Congress candidate Lasting Suchiang (Mowkaiaw), Congress candidate Nehru Suiting (Pynursla) and BJP’s Counselor Mukhim (Mawkynrew).

Other names include TMC candidate Sunmoon Marak (Jirang), UDP’s Sunshine Makri (Umsning), Voice of The People Party candidate Mayborn Grace Lyngdoh (Pynthorumkhrah), former Congress MLA and current UDP candidate Process T Sawkmie and Voice of The People Party’s Brightstarwell Marbaniang, both contesting from Mawlai.

Congress candidate Manuel Badwar from East Shillong, PDF’s Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphlang contesting from Mawphlang constituency; TMC’s Playness Khiewtam and Congress candidate Wellborn Bynnud, both contesting from Shella; BJP’s Counsellor Mukhim from Mawkynrew; Congress candidate from Mawthadraishan, Fourteenson Lyngkhoi; TMC’s Mawkyrwat candidate Sounder Strong Cajee and Independent candidate Starline Momin.

The names are observed to have roots in the region’s fondness for English language words. Taking BJP’s Amlarem constituency candidate Firstborn Manner as an example, he was named so because he was the first child of his parents, according to an NDTV report.

NNP candidate Ian Botham K Sangma was named after the renowned British cricketer.

According to an ANI report, most of the voters and candidates are from two villages, Umniuh Nongrim, a village close to the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Shella assembly constituency of East Khasi Hills district Umniuh B. While Umniuh Nongrim has a total of 745 registered voters, Umniuh B has 781 voters.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections

A total of 369 candidates are in the fray for the assembly election in Meghalaya. The polling will be held on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.

Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said polling will occur in 3,419 booths, of which 640 have been identified as vulnerable. A total of 323 booths have been identified as critical, while 84 booths are both critical and vulnerable.

A total of 119 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed across the state for the elections.

On the eve of the polling, election officials began reaching the polling stations in hilly terrains. “The polling teams are trekking steep mountain paths, crossing muddy rivers, transcending difficult terrains, in some areas through ropeways, to reach their destinations," Kharkongor said.

While the Meghalaya assembly has 60 seats, polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

(With inputs from agencies)

