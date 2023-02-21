Meghalaya Trinamool Congress on Tuesday alleged the National People’s Party (NPP) government is involved in financial discrepancies amounting to over Rs 140 crore.

TMC Legislature Party Leader Dr Mukul Sangma has called for an immediate probe into the scam, demanding accountability from the NPP government for the gross misuse of the state’s resources.

Addressing a press conference in Shillong, Dr Sangma termed the MDA government as the “Meghalaya Deceitful Alliance” and said the state government is engaged in the modus operandi of looting the state through the purchase of around 807 acres of land in Mawkhanu village of Mawpdang.

“The government had the middleman purchase the land, dupe the innocent landowners and villagers at the throwaway price of Rs 45 per square foot, and then made a payment of Rs 85 per square foot to the middleman. The rates were decided by the cabinet on the 4th of October 2021. The Minister-In-Charge for Urban Affairs piloted this proposal and [it was] appropriately approved by the Department of Revenue. All cabinet items are approved by the Chief Minister. Therefore, the documents show that the three persons – the CM, Revenue Minister, and Urban Affairs minister – have entered into a criminal conspiracy to rob the state of such a huge amount of money, Rs 140 crore, which could have been given to the innocent land owners,” he added.

Slamming the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government for robbing poor people of their lands, Dr Sangma said that the Central government must take cognisance of the matter.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting various alleged corruption and irregularities in the state.

Stating that he has no reason to doubt PM Modi, Dr Sangma said, “I have received only the acknowledgement but nothing as far as the action by the concerned authorities nor any information but I believe that once a letter is received and acknowledged by the authorities concern under the PMO, it’s the responsibility of the PMO to ensure that there is an investigation. It is not simple that an instance of alleged corruption has been brought to the notice of the Government and none other than the PMO to draw the attention of the PM himself, therefore, he has to take cognizance that what is expected from the office of the PM and, therefore, I have no reason to doubt.”

The Leader of Opposition also stated that the Meghalaya land scam is only an addition to the increasing instances of graft executed by the NPP-BJP government, including scams such as the Saubhagya scam, smart meter scam, and Assembly dome collapse scam.

When asked about BJP’s claim that no government formed without their support, he said: “Are they trying to distort the spirit of democracy, it’s the best way of Governance, everybody wants democracy. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the people to sustain this democracy. That’s why I want everyone to come together and save the state.”

He also acknowledged the fact that BJP approached him but he decided to stay with TMC.

Asked if BJP approached him, Dr Sangma said, “BJP must have approached everybody.”

Read all the Latest Politics News here