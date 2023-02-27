CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Election 2023 LIVE: Voting Ends in Meghalaya, Nagaland; Exit Poll Results to be Out Shortly

Election 2023 LIVE: Over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats in Nagaland

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 19:03 IST

Shillong, India

Ri Bhoi: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections (PTI Photo)

Election 2023 LIVE: Voting for the Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections concluded on Monday with a voter turnout of over 82.42% reported in the Nagaland and Meghalaya recording a turnout of 74.32%, officials said. The BJP is looking to retain power in the two northeastern states, either single-handedly or in any alliance. Meanwhile, Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu saw a voter turnout of 59.22%, 63.43% voters exercised franchise in Sagardighi Assembly by-polls in West Bengal, and 62.28% polling was recorded in Ramgarh Assembly by-polls in Jharkhand, according to latest figures recorded till 3 pm. Read More

Feb 27, 2023 19:03 IST

Exit Polls Results: All About Meghalaya Assembly Elections

The ruling National People’s Party (NNP) is fighting to retain power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other regional parties are vying to bring about a change in government in Meghalaya. The saffron party also saw a rift with Conrad Sangma’s NPP in Meghalaya, after which it is contesting alone.

Feb 27, 2023 18:56 IST

'Our Eyes Might be Small but We See Big & Clear': Nagaland Minister Confident of BJP Winning Over 12 Seats

Tamjen Imna Along, one of the most searched and followed political figures in the Nagaland Assembly election, exercised his franchise at 9 am on Monday in Alongtaki, the constituency he represents as a BJP candidate. READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 18:53 IST

Nagaland Assembly Elections: 82.42% Voter Turnout Recorded

Nagaland has recorded 82.42% voter turnout as polling for the state assembly elections concluded on Monday, officials said.

Feb 27, 2023 18:25 IST

Polling for Erode East Assembly Bypoll Concludes

Polling for Erode East Assembly bypoll concludes.

Feb 27, 2023 17:46 IST

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: 74.32% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 82.42% in Nagaland till 5 pm

A voter turnout of 74.32% in Meghalaya and 82.42% in Nagaland Assembly elections was recorded till 5 pm, according to officials.

Feb 27, 2023 17:38 IST

Election Commission: Biennial Polls to Four, By-poll to One Seat in Bihar Legislative Council on March 31

The Election Commission said biennial elections to four seats of the Bihar legislative council and by-poll to another constituency necessitated by the death of the member will be held later this month. All five seats are of graduates and teachers constituencies, for which notifications will be issued on March 6 and filing of nominations will take place on March 13. Polling will take place on March 31, while the counting of votes is scheduled for April 5.

Feb 27, 2023 17:30 IST

All Eyes on Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Polls Results

As the voting concludes in Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly Elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls. The results of the major exit poll conducted by different organisations for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections will be announced after 7 pm. The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on January 16 and the results will be announced on March 4. For Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly polls, the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Feb 27, 2023 17:19 IST

Tripura Assembly Elections: Ensure Peace During Counting of Votes, Says CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura, Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao, on Monday appealed to political parties and people for ensuring peace during and after the counting of votes for the state assembly elections. Counting for the February 16 Assembly elections will be held on March 2.

Feb 27, 2023 16:46 IST

Ramgarh Assembly by-election In Pics

Ramgarh Assembly by-election In Pics
An elderly voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Ramgarh Assembly seat by-election, in Ramgarh. (PTI Photo)
Feb 27, 2023 16:20 IST

Opinion | Why Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura Elections Matter for National Politics

Agartala, Kohima and Shillong are so far away from the heat and dust of Delhi that elections in the North East have too often in the past been seen by many in the rest of India just as passing footnotes. As Meghalaya and Nagaland vote, make no mistake, the current polls have significant national implications. Tripura has already voted and the results in these three states will provide telling pointers on the sustainability of deeper shifts in India’s polity. READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 15:53 IST

Assembly Bypolls in 3 States Updates: 59.22% Voter Turnout in Erode East, 63.43% in Sagardighi & 62.28% in Ramgarh

A voter turnout of 59.22% was recorded in Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu, 63.43% in Sagardighi Assembly by-polls in West Bengal, and 62.28% in Ramgarh Assembly by-polls in Jharkhand.

Feb 27, 2023 15:50 IST

Assembly Elections: 72.99% Polling Recorded in Nagaland, 63.91% in Meghalaya till 3 pm

According to the latest figures, a turnout of over 72.99% was reported in the Nagaland Assembly elections and Meghalaya saw a turnout of 63.91% till 3 pm.

Feb 27, 2023 15:40 IST

Meghalaya Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Personnel at Polling Stations Assist Voters | In Pics

Personnel at polling stations assisting voters in casting their votes in Meghalaya

Feb 27, 2023 15:02 IST

44.73% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 61.16% in Nagaland Till 1 pm

Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 1 pm on Monday afternoon, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 44.73%, while Nagaland saw 61.16% votes.

Feb 27, 2023 13:40 IST

44.73% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 57.06% in Nagaland Till 1 pm

Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 1 pm on Monday afternoon, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 44.73%, while Nagaland saw 57.06% votes.

Feb 27, 2023 13:31 IST

Polling Peaceful in Erode East Constituency in TN, Over 27 Per Cent Polling by 11 Am

Polling for the Erode East byelection in Tamil Nadu was progressing peacefully and around 27 per cent of the voters cast their votes by 11 AM, officials said on Monday. A few alleged technical glitches were reported, prompting authorities to suspend voting in two booths.

Feb 27, 2023 13:20 IST

Nearly 37 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 Am in Nagaland Assembly Polls

A largely peaceful voting in the assembly polls with a turnout of nearly 37 per cent was reported from Nagaland, which was earlier a hotbed for militants, till 11 am on Monday, an official said. However, stone pelting and blank firing caused tension in the Bhandari assembly constituency in Wokha district. A tenuous ceasefire holds in the state for more than decade now as peace talks are continuing with NSCN(IM) and other groups and the central government.

Feb 27, 2023 13:19 IST

Over 32pc Polling for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh Assembly By-election Till 11 Am

A voter turnout of over 32 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Monday in the Ramgarh assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand, with the polling process being “peaceful” in the first four hours, an Election Commission official said. Polling for the by-election began at 7 am, amid tight security arrangements.

Feb 27, 2023 12:15 IST

Conrad Sangma Waits in Line to Cast Vote in Meghalaya Polls

Conrad Sangma Waits in Line to Cast Vote in Meghalaya Polls
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Source: News18)
Feb 27, 2023 12:04 IST

Over 15% Polling for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh Assembly By-election Till 9 Am

A voter turnout of 15.19 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the Ramgarh assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand. Polling for the by-election began at 7 am, amid tight security arrangements. An election official said that 15.19 per cent of votes were cast in the first two hours of polling in the Ramgarh assembly seat.

The saffron party saw a rift with Conrad Sangma’s NPP in Meghalaya, after which it is contesting alone. However, in Nagaland, BJP, which won 12 of the state’s 60 seats in 2018, is contesting in alliance with the NDPP.

Over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats in Nagaland. In good news for BJP, the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Meghalaya is all set for polling in 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates. Of the 369 candidates, 36 are women. Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said preparations for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election have been completed.

While the northeastern states witness multi-cornered and triangular contests in assembly elections, voting for bypolls is underway in Tamil Nadu’s Erode (East), West Bengal’s Sagardighi and Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies.

In Erode East, the contest will mainly be between Congress backed by the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine’s candidate. Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK’s K Thennarasu, a former legislator.

Bypolls are also underway in West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency as voting began at 7 am. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.

The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said. Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu won Arunchal Pradesh’s Lumla assembly constituency by-polls unopposed. They were necessitated by the demise of Jambey Tashi.

