A total of 375 nominations were found to be valid after scrutiny was conducted successfully in all 12 districts of Meghalaya’s 60 assembly constituencies on Wednesday. Meghalaya chief electoral officer FR Kharkongor on Wednesday said after the scrutiny process of 379 nominations filed, four were declared invalid.

“While 339 are male candidates, the number of female candidates is 36,” Kharkongor said.

He added: “Four nominations (three male and one female) were found to be invalid – three candidates in East Jaintia Hills and one candidate in West Jaintia Hills – as they were deemed as dummy candidates. Three of them are from the NPP and one from the UDP.”

According to the chief electoral officer, the maximum number of candidates who filed nominations were from East Khasi Hills followed by West Garo Hills.

The last day of filing nominations was Tuesday (February 7), following which Kharkongor informed that all 60 sitting MLAs, including chief minister Conrad K Sangma, speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and leader of the opposition Mukul Sangma, submitted their papers seeking re-election.

Conrad Sangma, who is the president of the NPP, will once again contest from South Tura constituency in West Garo Hills district.

Metbah Lyngdoh, the UDP chief, is seeking re-election from Mairang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Former CM Mukul Sangma, who was elected as a Congress candidate in the 2018 election, is contesting as a TMC nominee this time from two seats – Songsak in East Garo Hills and Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills.

BJP MLAs Sanbor Shullai and AL Hek are seeking re-election from South Shillong and Pynthorumkhrah constituencies in the state capital.

Congress MP Vincent H Pala, who is also the state president, has filed his nomination papers from Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.

Regional party leaders – Banteidor Lyngdoh of the People’s Democratic Front, Ardent Basaiawmoit of the Voice of the People, Martle Mukhim of the Hills State People’s Democratic Party – have also submitted nomination papers, the CEO said.

The last date for withdrawal is February 10. Elections will be held on February 27, followed by the counting of votes on March 2.

(With PTI inputs)

