Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie on Saturday hinted that the inner line permit issue will not be part of the party’s manifesto as the focus was more on development programmes.

Speaking to the media in Shillong, the BJP leader said the party will release its election manifesto next week. The saffron party identified points to be highlighted in the manifesto at its core committee meeting in Tura.

“The manifesto is prepared and we discussed it in Tura when national general secretary, organisation, BL Santosh was visiting. In that meeting, we laid down points for the election manifesto. Immediately after the announcement of the candidate list, we will release the manifesto,” Mawrie said.

Asked about the ILP issue, Mawrie said the state government had already passed an official resolution on it in the legislative assembly. “All the MLAs have supported the issue and the matter has gone to the central government, which will take its own course and decide. Let us wait for its decision,” he added.

The demand for an inner line permit, or ILP, in the state is not new; it became even stronger after the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act. A long-pending demand of pressure groups and political parties of Meghalaya, ‘No ILP, no rest’ reverberates across the state, but it has not been able to change Delhi’s mind on the issue.

In December 2019, the state legislative assembly adopted a resolution for implementing the ILP, which places restrictions on the entry of “outsiders” into the hill state. The Centre has been silent about the issue and a delay in implementing the ILP has caused resentment among stakeholders and political parties.

Since the Centre has not spoken out, people and political leaders remain in the dark about the fate of the resolution. The BJP, invoking its slogan ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’, is not ready to touch upon this important issue.

Mawrie said the party was focusing on development. “We don’t have good infrastructure in terms of roads, we don’t have medical or engineering colleges, and people are now discussing traffic congestion, so all these issues will be resolved if we have a double engine government – a government here in Meghalaya and a government in Delhi. Looking at the neighbouring state, development has taken place at a faster pace in terms of roads, colleges and medical colleges. I think the people of Meghalaya have the same aspirations, that they want development and we have so many issues which will be taken up when we get a chance to form the government,” he added.

