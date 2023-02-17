Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been camping in Meghalaya for the last four days as the race for the assembly election to the northeastern state heats up.

Banerjee has held five public meetings and padayatras in Meghalaya this week alone.

Party insiders have said that according to inputs, the TMC will perform better in Meghalaya than it did in Goa and Tripura assembly polls. For the Meghalaya elections, TMC was quick to release its candidate list and party manifesto.

Interestingly, Banerjee has conducted meeting everywhere in Meghalaya, from South Garo to Ampathi and the state capital Shillong. In each meeting, he stressed ‘Meghalaya to be ruled by people of Meghalaya’.

Training his gun at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Banerjee accused him of failing the state’s people during the police firing incident in Mukroh last year. Assam and Meghalaya have been embroiled in a bitter border feud after six people, including five Meghalaya residents and a forest guard from Assam, were killed on November 22. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma had stated that the police firing in the border region was an act of self-defence and to protect government properties.

“Meghalaya Chief Minister cannot save own people. See what happened in Mukro? What did he do?" he asked.

Banerjee has said that if the TMC is voted to power in the state, the accused in the Mukroh firing will be arrested.

Banerjee, the nephew of the West Bengal chief minister, said the “TMC is a symbol with three petals and each of its petals represent Garo, Khasi and Jaintia.

He further assured the people that the TMC’s government in Meghalaya would be ruled by the people of Meghalaya, “not by the people of Guwahati and Delhi."

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is also expected to hold a big meeting on February 23 in the northeastern state. The TMC chief had visited in the first lap of the campaign in Meghalaya.

Banerjee is said to have a strategic meeting with all state leaders. According to reports, Mukul Sangma is also having close-door meetings apart from big rallies.

Party insiders have said that TMC feels confident of performing reasonably well, which is why they are putting in all their effort.

However, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh dismissed the statement and said, “they can’t do anything anywhere. They are just taking it like that."

Ahead of the February 27 assembly elections, all parties put their maximum efforts into Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The Meghalaya assembly polls are majorly being fought between BJP, NPP and TMC. While Congress is part of the race, its political might suffered a massive blow after former chief minister Mukul Sangma, ex-speaker Charles Pyngrope and ten other Congress legislators switched their allegiance to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in 2021.

TMC’s dent in Meghalaya politics could help them in their expansion plans, but the electoral outcome will determine the true extent of this success.

Read all the Latest News here