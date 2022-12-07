Mehrauli ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.155

Ward No.155 Mehrauli (महरौली) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Mehrauli Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mehrauli went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mehrauli corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mehrauli ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mehrauli was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mehrauli candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Mehrauli ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rekha Mahender Chaudhary (AAP), Indu Sharma (BJP), Pushpa Singh (INC), Anita (IND), Kiran Devi (IND), Madhulika Singh (IND), Seema Agrawal (NCP).

MLA and MP of Mehrauli

Naresh Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 45. Mehrauli Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mehrauli is a part.

Demographic profile of Mehrauli

According to the delimitation report, Mehrauli ward has a total population of 74,939 of which 8,317 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.1% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mehrauli ward

The following areas are covered under the Mehrauli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mehrauli And Mehrauli, T.Huts Near Garhwal Colony; Kishan Garh; Vasant Kunj Sector -A, Pocket-A, B, C.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 155. Mehrauli ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rekha Mahender Chaudhary; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,18,04,553; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Indu Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 61,76,683; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pushpa Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,04,54,528; Total liabilities: Rs 27,00,000.

Candidate name: Anita; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,30,80,748; Total liabilities: Rs 9,00,000.

Candidate name: Kiran Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 97,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Madhulika Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 93,72,348; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Seema Agrawal; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,48,12,143; Total liabilities: Rs 56,41,506.

Read all the Latest News here