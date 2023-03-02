Meluri Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Meluri seat in Nagaland. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Zacilhu Ringa Vadeo (INC), Kuzholuzo Nienu (NPF), Kupota Khesoh (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.6% which is -0.98% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.20 Meluri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Phek district of Nagaland. Meluri is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Meluri election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Meluri election result or click here for compact election results of Meluri and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Meluri go here.

Demographic profile of Meluri:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 20694 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,448 were male and 10,246 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Meluri in 2023 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 17989 eligible electors, of which 9,220 were male, 8,769 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 19551 eligible electors, of which 9,929 were male, 9,622 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Meluri in 2018 was 127. In 2013, there were 87 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Meluri:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Yitachu of NPF won in this seat defeating Z Nyusietho Nyuthe of NDPP by a margin of 74 which was 0.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 46.68% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Yitachu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Khuosatho of INC by a margin of 5551 votes which was 29.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 64.58% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 20. Meluri Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Meluri:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Meluri:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Meluri are: Zacilhu Ringa Vadeo (INC), Kuzholuzo Nienu (NPF), Kupota Khesoh (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Meluri:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.6%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.58%, while it was 95.29% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.98% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Meluri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Meluri constituency:

Assembly constituency No.20. Meluri comprises of the following areas of Phek district of Nagaland: Meluri H. Q., Meluri. Akhwego, Purr (Phor), Kukeho, Yisi, Kezata, Hutsur, Satuza, Wazhiho, Molen, Leophori, Matikhru, Kanjang, Akhen, Reguri, Kalifo and Tailozu villages of Meluri circle; Zepu, Moke, Sutsur, Laruri, Avangkhu, Phokungri, Ngazu, Weselo and Thewati villages of Phokungri circle; and Kotisumi, Kizare, Tezatsumi, Sowhemi, Lazaphehemi, Tehephumi, Nahatomi, Khutsokhumo (Old), Khutsokhumo (New) and Losami villages of Phek Sadar circle.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Meluri constituency, which are: Chizami, Phek, Satakha, Seyochung Sitimi, Pungro Kiphire. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Myanmar (Burma) and Senapati & Ukhrul Districts of Manipur.

Map location of Meluri:

The geographic coordinates of Meluri is: 25°38’10.7"N 94°40’11.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Meluri

List of candidates contesting from Meluri Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Z.Nyusietho NyutheParty: NDPPAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government ServantEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: YitachuParty: LJPRVAge: 56Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 18.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S.Akho LeyriParty: NPFAge: 61Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 45.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hopeson SnockParty: RJDAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Meluri election result or click here for compact election results of Meluri and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Meluri go here.

Read all the Latest News here