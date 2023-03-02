Mendipathar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mendipathar seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Timjim K. Momin (INC), Subrotho G Marak (UDP), Sengnab Momin (BJP), Pardinand D. Shira (TMC), Marthon J Sangma (NPP), Elbarth Marak (GSP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.24% which is -11.55% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.38 Mendipathar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Mendipathar is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mendipathar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mendipathar election result or click here for compact election results of Mendipathar and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mendipathar go here.

Demographic profile of Mendipathar:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 94.31%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.44%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,197 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,591 were male and 14,606 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mendipathar in 2023 is 1001 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,856 eligible electors, of which 13,101 were male, 12,755 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 20,151 eligible electors, of which 10,164 were male, 9,987 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mendipathar in 2018 was 31. In 2013, there were 13 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mendipathar:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Marthon Sangma of INC won in this seat defeating Frankenstein W Momin of NPEP by a margin of 2,677 which was 11.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.26% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Marthon Sangma of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Frankenstein Momin of INC by a margin of 11 votes which was 0.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 30.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 38. Mendipathar Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mendipathar:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mendipathar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mendipathar are: Timjim K. Momin (INC), Subrotho G Marak (UDP), Sengnab Momin (BJP), Pardinand D. Shira (TMC), Marthon J Sangma (NPP), Elbarth Marak (GSP).

Voter turnout in Mendipathar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.24%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.79%, while it was 86.21% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -11.55% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mendipathar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mendipathar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.38. Mendipathar comprises of the following areas of North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 10 Thapa Agitchak, 12 mongpangro, 13 manikganj, 14 Damash and 15 Bangsi Apal G.S. Circles of Resubelpara C.D. Block and 2. Ward Nos. 7 to 10 of Resubelpara (mB).

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mendipathar constituency, which are: Resubelpara, Songsak, Rongjeng, Kharkutta. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Goalpara District of Assam.

Map location of Mendipathar:

The geographic coordinates of Mendipathar is: 25°52’14.9"N 90°42’56.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mendipathar

List of candidates contesting from Mendipathar Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Timjim K. MominParty: INCAge: 30Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Subrotho G MarakParty: UDPAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: Private LecturerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 10 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sengnab MominParty: BJPAge: 41Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 18.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pardinand D. ShiraParty: TMCAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: Politician, BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 98.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 6.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Marthon J SangmaParty: NPPAge: 58Gender: MaleProfession: Former BDO and Member of Legislative AssemblyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Elbarth MarakParty: GSPAge: 52Gender: MaleProfession: Voluntarily Retired Govt. ServantEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

