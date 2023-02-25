Months ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swung into action. The BJP has not only started chalking out a strategy to beat anti-incumbency, but also to score over 50 per cent vote share compared to the 2018 assembly election where it received 41 per cent votes.

To achieve this target, the party’s Gujarat poll management strategy will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. “Since a similar outreach in Gujarat — where he had anti-incumbency of 27 years — augured brilliant results for us, we are hopeful that this renewed push will help overcome the anti-incumbency wave in Madhya Pradesh as well,” said a BJP functionary.

Sources said BJP has made a plan to target those 100 seats which it lost in the last assembly elections in 2018. An intensive booth action plan will be kicked off from February 26 under which there will be direct communication with members of the 65,000 booth committees.

The success of the Panna Committee Model in Gujarat will be tested in a better way in Madhya Pradesh. Under the model, all 65,000 booths in the entire state have been connected with an app which contains contact numbers of all ‘panna pramukh’ and other point persons in all booths.

This means any BJP leader can talk to any booth-level party worker anytime through the app. The BJP has also tried the live demo and verification of the app at more than 63,000 booths in the state.

Sources added that two point persons have been appointed at each booth to find out the problems related to development at the booth level and suggest ways to resolve them. From now on, focus will be on timely solutions to problems. Apart from the organisation, these booth workers will get the work done in collaboration with the government.

A dedicated team has been assigned to work round the clock to implement the Gujarat victory formula in Madhya Pradesh so that the target of converting 41 per cent vote share into 51 per cent this time can be achieved.

In the 2018 assembly elections in the state, BJP had got 109 seats while the Congress under Kamal Nath won 114 seats. With just five seats more, Congress formed the government with the support of BSP, SP and four independents. However, the Nath government was toppled after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP with 22 sitting MLAs and Shivraj Singh Chauhan became the chief minister for the fourth time.

Of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, BJP has 28 MPs. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP secured 27 of the 29 seats.

