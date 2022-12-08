Modasa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Modasa seat in Gujarat. A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar (BJP), Professor Rajendrasinh Himmatsinh Parmar (AAP), Dahyabhai Ramabhai Jadav (CPI(M)), Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh (INC), Natvarbhai Maganbhai Parmar (IND), Ninama Hardikkumar Virjibhai (IND), Bakroliya Mohamadadnan Abdulmajidbhai (IND), Mahamad Hanifbhai Ahemadbhai Patel (IND), Rahulkumar Kacharabhai Solanki (IND), Vaghela Dhanjibhai Hirabhai (IND), Patala Ashokbhai Sukhabhai (Insaniyat Party), Patel Pravinbhai Karsanbhai (Rashtriya Jankranti Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 68.2% which is -2.97% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.31 Modasa (મોડાસા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Arvalli district of Gujarat. Modasa is part of Sabarkantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Modasa election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Modasa election result or click here for compact election results of Modasa and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Modasa go here.

Demographic profile of Modasa:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.6%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,70,013 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,37,411 were male and 1,32,588 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Modasa in 2022 is 965 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,45,869 eligible electors, of which 1,26,032 were male, 1,19,832 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,158 eligible electors, of which 1,11,370 were male, 1,04,788 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Modasa in 2017 was 308. In 2012, there were 403 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Modasa:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of INC won in this seat defeating Parmar Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji of BJP by a margin of 1,640 which was 0.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Parmar Dilipsinhji Vakhatsinhji of BJP by a margin of 22,858 votes which was 13.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 31. Modasa Assembly segment of the 5. Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency. Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat defeating Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Modasa:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Modasa:

Voter turnout in Modasa:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.17%, while it was 76.35% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.97% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Modasa went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Modasa constituency:

Assembly constituency No.31. Modasa comprises of the following areas of Arvalli district of Gujarat: 1. Modasa Taluka. 2. Dhansura Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Modasa constituency, which are: Prantij, Himatnagar, Bhiloda (ST), Bayad,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Modasa:

The geographic coordinates of Modasa is: 23°26’25.8"N 73°15’48.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Modasa

List of candididates contesting from Modasa Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar

Party: BJP

Age: 68

Profession: Farming-Animal Husbandry-Developers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 78.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Total income: Rs 10.9 lakh

Candidate name: Professor Rajendrasinh Himmatsinh Parmar

Party: AAP

Age: 53

Profession: Service / Associate Professor at Sir P T Science College, Modasa-383315

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 64.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 20.2 lakh

Candidate name: Dahyabhai Ramabhai Jadav

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 63

Profession: Social Worker & Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 21.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 55000

Immovable assets: Rs 21 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Lok Seva (MLA), Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 65.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 23.2 lakh

Candidate name: Natvarbhai Maganbhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Driving & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 30.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ninama Hardikkumar Virjibhai

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bakroliya Mohamadadnan Abdulmajidbhai

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 31166

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 31166

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahamad Hanifbhai Ahemadbhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rahulkumar Kacharabhai Solanki

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Farming & Animal Husbandary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 31.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vaghela Dhanjibhai Hirabhai

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: Advocate Practice

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 31 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patala Ashokbhai Sukhabhai

Party: Insaniyat Party

Age: 40

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Pravinbhai Karsanbhai

Party: Rashtriya Jankranti Party

Age: 56

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

