​Modi On Board ‘Saurashtra Express’: PM to Hold 8 Rallies over 3 Days to Woo Gujarat’s Key Region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially blow the campaign bugle for the Gujarat Assembly polls on November 20, when he is scheduled to hold three public meetings in Saurashtra region.

The prime minister is expected to hold about 30 rallies across the state over the campaign.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had estimated that PM will hold close to 25 rallies.

On November 21, the PM is expected to hold two rallies and on November 22, he is scheduled to hold three rallies in Saurashtra region and South Gujarat region each.

SAURASHTRA MATTERS

Saurashtra region is important as it has 48 assemblies out of the total 182 and has a significant Other Backward Class (OBC) Patidar population.

In 2017, the Congress won a majority of the seats in this region and many in the party believe it was the Patidars’ agitation that helped the Congress give a tough competition to the BJP. With Patidars no longer an issue, the BJP hopes to improve its tally and break its own record of 127 seats.

Modi will seek an unprecedented seventh term for the BJP in the state and is expected to create an emotional connection with the voters, raising the issue of ‘Gujarati asmita’ and benefits of a ‘double-engine government’.

Union minister Amit Shah, too, has maintained the BJP will do immensely well in Saurashtra region this elections.

AWAITING PM’s APPROVAL

The PM is scheduled to arrive in the poll-bound state on November 19. The plan of PM addressing rallies have been finalised by the state, awaiting PM’s final approval.

“Once the approval comes, which can come by tonight, we will announce the details,” added the leader.

The star campaigner of the BJP will focus on the Saurashtra region which goes to polls in first phase on December 1.

Sources in the know of the details said that a detailed programme of PM’s rallies and roadshows is being chalked out. As the PM was out of the country for G20 summit, the party waited for his return to seek approval and finalise his rally venues.

Voting for Assembly polls for 182 seats will take place in two phases on December 1 and 5. And the results for the Assembly polls will be declared on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.

