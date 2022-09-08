'Modi’s Gathbandhan is With People': Eye on All 80 LS Seats, UP BJP Chief Slams Akhilesh, Clears Air on 'Behenji'

As the Bharatiya Janata Party gears up for the 2024 elections, all eyes will be on the state of Uttar Pradesh, which helped the saffron party romp home in 2019. With a new face at the helm in the state, the BJP has begun strategising for the crucial elections. In an interview with News18.com, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary discusses the party’s target for 2024, the Mayawati and Jayant Chaudhary factors and the BJP’s bulldozer drive to ensure law and order.

Edited excerpts:

How effective is the Jayant Chaudhary factor in Western UP, given that you come from that region and caste? Can it impact BJP’s prospects in 2024?

The BJP is not for a particular caste or specific community. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we have expanded and now have a base from North to South and East to West. I can tell you that we have made a targeted strategy to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We lost 16 seats during the alliance and later won two seats in the bypoll. We are working on the remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats that we lost. Not just us, the central leadership too is assisting us as Union ministers are conducting ‘pravas’ and ground-level workers are knocking on every door to let people know the welfare tasks our government has undertaken in the state. We will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats this time.

But what about the sentiment that Jats are not with the BJP? Has there been a change in that sentiment?

That was sheer propaganda by the Opposition. The first phase of UP assembly polls had 58 seats and the community you are speaking of [farmers] is covered in that phase. We had won 46 of those seats and that was the party’s best strike rate ever on those seats. The situation is not the same and people are not going to be misled. The BJP has got a huge majority and we will work on better issues. People have trust in our leaders.

What is your target for 2024 Lok Sabha elections and how will you ensure that you win more seats than you had in 2019?

We have a target of all 80 Lok Sabha seats. In the Lok Sabha, we got more than 50 per cent vote share. This is a huge thing. The leadership of both PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath brought several welfare schemes for the poor. We worked on development and improved water and electricity supply and law and order in the state along with education and health. Yogi-ji has worked hard to improve the economic standing of the state. I have a cadre and I work in the midst of people through them. This time, PM Modi has ‘Gathbandhan’ with the people. We are not just ‘chunavi people’. We organise blood donation camps, tree plantations, arrange equipment for the specially abled; we participate in making life easy for people and so does our ‘karyakarta’.

Take Akhilesh Yadav, for instance. Where is he? Look at Behen-ji [Mayawati] and tell me where is she? Behen-Bhai ki jodi [Priyanka Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi] is also nowhere to be seen. PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath never go on vacation and always work amidst people. I have full faith that people will bless BJP and PM Modi this time.

In 2019, Mayawati was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. However, this time she is looked at as someone who can unofficially help BJP.

We contest according to our agenda. We never thought of an alliance with anyone. BJP should not be treated as a party of a particular language, caste or region. We are present everywhere — from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Kutch to Manipur. We have governments in the Northeast and are the principal opposition in Odisha and West Bengal. We have had a government in Karnataka for many years. ‘Poore desh ke log hamein laad karte hain’ [People of the country love us].

Your government in UP is touted as anti-Muslim by the Opposition, with bulldozers razing their houses. How are you planning to bring them around, given that the community is significant in numbers?

PM Modi has a motto — ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. We are not targeting anyone nor appeasing anyone. Laws are same for everyone and whosoever flouts laws, will be punished. We are working to better the law and order situation and those who have hollowed out Uttar Pradesh with their mafia system will face the heat. They may see their vote bank being targeted. We do not.

Akhilesh Yadav is inviting Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to join SP, bring 100 MLAs with him and become the chief minister. Your comments?

Keshav-ji is ideologically committed to the BJP. He had been our president and Akhilesh-ji should be concerned about his family and his leaders. There are many from his camp who are in touch with us. Let the time come.

There has been unrest and lack of coordination between the government and the organisation in the state. This is going to be a challenge for you. How are you planning to establish a sound coordination between both?

‘Parivar bhaav se BJP chalti hai’ [BJP works like a family]. We cannot suppress anyone. We will solve the issue but there is no internal unrest. We are a cadre-oriented party. I am a fifth-generation BJP worker. Our influence started during the Jan Sangh. We spoke about abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and shelter to persecuted minorities. This was all the agenda of the organisation and we work as per our manifesto. Our government is fulfilling those promises.

PM Modi is going to inaugurate the Central Vista today. Opposition parties had been critical of the project. Do you have anything to say on it?

This is an ambitious project for our government. It is truly a historic moment for each one of us.

