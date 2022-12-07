Mohan Garden ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.113

Ward No.113 Mohan Garden (मोहन गार्डन) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mohan Garden went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mohan Garden corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mohan Garden ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mohan Garden was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mohan Garden candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Mohan Garden ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Surender Kaushik (AAP), Shyam Kumar Mishra (BJP), Pardeep Kumar Karhana (INC), Jai Singh (IND), Mahavir Fauji (IND), Sunita Mittal (IND), Shushil Kumar Sharma (IND).

MLA and MP of Mohan Garden

Naresh Balyan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 32. Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mohan Garden is a part.

Demographic profile of Mohan Garden

According to the delimitation report, Mohan Garden ward has a total population of 60,029 of which 5,854 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.75% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mohan Garden ward

The following areas are covered under the Mohan Garden ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bhagwati Garden Sidharth Enclave Mohan Garden Block-A, E, F, J, Jk, D Ext, B, C, E; “Bhagwati Garden Sidharth Enclave Mohan Garden Block-A, E, F, J, Jk, D Ext, B, C, E, Gurpreet Nagar, Mohan Garden Block P, Mohan Garden L-Ext, P-Ext We Block,, Nawada Housing Complex, Vipin Garden, Vipin Garden Block-A, B And Vipin Garden Block-N Sainik Enclave, Vipin Garden North Block;" “Bhagwati Garden Sidharth Enclave Mohan Garden Block-A, E, F, J, Jk, D Ext, B, C, E, Gurpreet Nagar, Nawada Housing Complex, Vipin Garden, Vipin Garden Block-A, B And Vipin Garden Block-N Sainik Enclave, Vipin Garden North Block;" Mohan Garden Block, H; Mohan Garden Block M,, Mohan Garden Block R-1/R -2,, Mohan Garden R Ext; Mohan Garden Block P; Mohan Garden Laxmi Vihar,; Mohan Garden Q, Z Block; Mohan Garden R-3, Block A2, Block A, Block A3.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 113. Mohan Garden ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Surender Kaushik; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,45,34,606; Total liabilities: Rs 3,85,37,091.

Candidate name: Shyam Kumar Mishra; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,78,99,969; Total liabilities: Rs 62,84,590.

Candidate name: Pradeep Kumar Karhana; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 37,24,981; Total liabilities: Rs 9,35,278.

Candidate name: Jai Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,11,796; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mahavir Fauji; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,68,56,500; Total liabilities: Rs 25,40,000.

Candidate name: Sunita Mittal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,95,41,180; Total liabilities: Rs 89,03,820.

Candidate name: Sushil Kumar Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,32,23,765; Total liabilities: Rs 29,60,000.

Read all the Latest News here