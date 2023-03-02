Mohanpur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mohanpur seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Kumodh Debbarma (CPM), Jiten Debbarma (IND), Brishaketu Debbarma (TMP), Binod Debbarma (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.21% which is -3.32% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.2 Mohanpur (মোহনপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Mohanpur is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Mohanpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mohanpur election result or click here for compact election results of Mohanpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mohanpur go here.

Demographic profile of Mohanpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.93% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 30.99%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 46602 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,473 were male and 23,128 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mohanpur in 2023 is 985 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 43726 eligible electors, of which 22,228 were male, 21,498 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 41194 eligible electors, of which 20,846 were male, 20,348 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mohanpur in 2018 was 182. In 2013, there were 88 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mohanpur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Ratan Lal Nath of BJP won in this seat defeating Subhas Chandra Debnath of CPM by a margin of 5176 which was 12.42% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.02% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ratan Lal Nath of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Subhas Chandra Debnath of CPM by a margin of 775 votes which was 1.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 2. Mohanpur Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mohanpur:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mohanpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Mohanpur are: Kumodh Debbarma (CPM), Jiten Debbarma (IND), Brishaketu Debbarma (TMP), Binod Debbarma (BJP).

Voter turnout in Mohanpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.21%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 93.53%, while it was 94.8% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.32% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mohanpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mohanpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.2. Mohanpur comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Mohanpur, Taranagar, Bodhjongnagar and Kalkalia Tehsils in Sadar Sub-Division

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Mohanpur constituency, which are: Simna, Mandaibazar, Bamutia, Khayerpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Mohanpur:

The geographic coordinates of Mohanpur is: 23°57’06.1"N 91°22’36.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mohanpur

List of candidates contesting from Mohanpur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tapas Dey

Party: TMP

Age: 78

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Self Employed

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ratan Lal Nath

Party: BJP

Age: 72

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 19.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.3 lakh

Candidate name: Prasanta Sen Chowdhury

Party: INC

Age: 65

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work & Legal Practitioner

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 26.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: Joy Kumar Deb

Party: IND

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivator

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1 lakh

