Moka Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Moka seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Wangka Konyak (RPIA), E. Eshak Konyak (NDPP), C. Manpon Konyak (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 96% which is 1.5% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.48 Moka is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Mon district of Nagaland. Moka is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Moka election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Moka election result or click here for compact election results of Moka and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Moka go here.

Demographic profile of Moka:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 18019 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,416 were male and 8,603 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Moka in 2023 is 914 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 16141 eligible electors, of which 8,575 were male, 7,566 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17079 eligible electors, of which 8,766 were male, 8,313 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Moka in 2018 was 16. In 2013, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Moka:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, E E Pangteang of NPF won in this seat defeating K Kiko Konyak of NDPP by a margin of 148 which was 0.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 50% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, E E Pangteang of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Longang of INC by a margin of 4825 votes which was 29.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 64.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 48. Moka Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Moka:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Moka:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Moka are: Wangka Konyak (RPIA), E. Eshak Konyak (NDPP), C. Manpon Konyak (IND).

Voter turnout in Moka:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 96%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.5%, while it was 96.57% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.5% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Moka went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Moka constituency:

Assembly constituency No.48. Moka comprises of the following areas of Mon district of Nagaland: Angphang, Jakphang, Longnam Compound and Chinglong villages of Champang Circle in Mon sub-division ; and Ukha, Mopong, Yakshu, Changnyu, Kenchanshu, Yonghong and Yei villages of Tobu Circle in Tuensang Sadar subdivision.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Moka constituency, which are: Tehok, Aboi, Longleng, Tobu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Moka:

The geographic coordinates of Moka is: 26°29’32.6"N 94°56’49.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Moka

List of candidates contesting from Moka Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ee Pangteang

Party: NDPP

Age: 69

Gender: Male

Profession: Public Leader and Politician

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 84.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D Yongnyak Konyak

Party: NPF

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Contractor, Politician and Enterpreneur

Education: Literate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A Nyamnyei Konyak

Party: NPP

Age: 68

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 6 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

