Mon Town Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mon Town seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Shaboh Konyak (INC), M M Throma Konyak (CPI), Er. C Kawang Konyak (NPF), Dr. Chingo Walim (IND), Chingkai Konyak (LJPRV), C.L John (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.33% which is 1.23% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.46 Mon Town is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Mon district of Nagaland. Mon Town is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mon Town election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mon Town election result or click here for compact election results of Mon Town and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mon Town go here.

Demographic profile of Mon Town:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 47.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 20255 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,302 were male and 9,953 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mon Town in 2023 is 966 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 18159 eligible electors, of which 9,441 were male, 8,718 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 19925 eligible electors, of which 10,410 were male, 9,515 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mon Town in 2018 was 75. In 2013, there were 114 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mon Town:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, N Thongwang Konyak of NPF won in this seat defeating Y Mankhao Konyak of NDPP by a margin of 28 which was 0.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 31.99% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, N Thongwang of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Y Mankhao of INC by a margin of 274 votes which was 1.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 37.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 46. Mon Town Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mon Town:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mon Town:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Mon Town are: Shaboh Konyak (INC), M M Throma Konyak (CPI), Er. C Kawang Konyak (NPF), Dr. Chingo Walim (IND), Chingkai Konyak (LJPRV), C.L John (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Mon Town:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.33%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.1%, while it was 92.45% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.23% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mon Town went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mon Town constituency:

Assembly constituency No.46. Mon Town comprises of the following areas of Mon district of Nagaland: Mon H. Q. and C.R.P. Check Post and Yoting, Leangha, Chui, Totok Chingnyu, Totok chingha and Totok chingku villages of Mon Circle; and Choknyu village of Chen Circle.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Mon Town constituency, which are: Wakching, Tapi, Phomching, Tehok, Aboi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mon Town:

The geographic coordinates of Mon Town is: 26°39’54.7"N 95°02’01.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mon Town

List of candidates contesting from Mon Town Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Y Mankhao Konyak

Party: NCP

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Er. Cheong Konyak

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mon Town election result or click here for compact election results of Mon Town and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mon Town go here.

Read all the Latest News here