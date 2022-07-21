Monsoon Session of Parliament to Commence from July 18

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 18 and end on August 12, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Thursday. The session, which will have 18 sittings, will likely be the last one in the existing Parliament building.

The 11th presidential election will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21. The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on July 25. NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are the main contestants.

The election to the office of Vice President will be held on August 6 and will assume office on August 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

