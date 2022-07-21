CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Elections » Monsoon Session of Parliament to Commence from July 18
1-MIN READ

Monsoon Session of Parliament to Commence from July 18

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 13:25 IST

New Delhi

Governors, chief ministers, state ministers and former MPs will all be allowed to enter the central hall during the monsoon session of Parliament. (Image: Reuters/File)

The 11th presidential election will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 18 and end on August 12, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Thursday. The session, which will have 18 sittings, will likely be the last one in the existing Parliament building.

The 11th presidential election will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21. The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on July 25. NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are the main contestants.

The election to the office of Vice President will be held on August 6 and will assume office on August 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published:June 30, 2022, 21:31 IST
last updated:July 21, 2022, 13:25 IST