Morva Hadaf Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Morva Hadaf seat in Gujarat. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Suthar Nimishaben Manharsinh (BJP), Bhanabhai Mansukhbhai Damor (AAP), Khant Snehlattaben Govindkumar (INC), Machhar Chandrakantbhai Hirabhai (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 61.24% which is -1.9% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.125 Morva Hadaf (મોરવા હડફ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Panchmahal district of Gujarat. Morva Hadaf is part of Panchmahal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Morva Hadaf election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Morva Hadaf election result or click here for compact election results of Morva Hadaf and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Morva Hadaf go here.

Demographic profile of Morva Hadaf:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 41.65%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,379 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,15,373 were male and 1,13,006 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Morva Hadaf in 2022 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,749 eligible electors, of which 1,01,817 were male, 97932 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,315 eligible electors, of which 88477 were male, 83838 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Morva Hadaf in 2017 was 116. In 2012, there were 90 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Morva Hadaf:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Khant Bhupendrasinh Vechatbhai of IND won in this seat defeating Dindor Vikramsinh Ramsinh of BJP by a margin of 4,366 which was 3.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 45.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Khant Savitaben Vechatbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Damor Bijalbhai Valabhai of BJP by a margin of 11,289 votes which was 9.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 125. Morva Hadaf Assembly segment of the 18. Panchmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod of BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat defeating Khant Vechatbhai Kuberbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Morva Hadaf:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Morva Hadaf:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Morva Hadaf are: Suthar Nimishaben Manharsinh (BJP), Bhanabhai Mansukhbhai Damor (AAP), Khant Snehlattaben Govindkumar (INC), Machhar Chandrakantbhai Hirabhai (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Morva Hadaf:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.14%, while it was 70.03% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.9% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Morva Hadaf went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Morva Hadaf constituency:

Assembly constituency No.125. Morva Hadaf comprises of the following areas of Panchmahal district of Gujarat: 1. Morva (Hadaf ) Taluka. 2. Santrampur Taluka (Part) Villages - Sandh Paliya, Thambha, mankodiya, Kalibel Navaghara, Kalibel, Padhariya, Kanbina moyla, Godhar (West), Chunthana muvada, manchod, Rafai, Bahediya, Nasikpur, Barela, moyala Pad, Vaghan, Dhamotna moyla, Anjanwa, Charada, Vaghfal, Nan Salai, Rambhemna muvada, Panchmuva, Vankdi, Vandariya (West), Kenpur, Singalgadh, umber, Shir, motirel (West), Vena, ora, Jotangiya, Ambaliyat, Satkunda, Sarasva (West), Nanirel (West), Doli, Gadiya, Babri, Amba, Jaldada, limdi . 3. Godhra Taluka (Part) Villages - Bhamaiya, Sarsav, mirap, Dahikot, Gollav. 4. Devgad Baria Taluka (Part) of Dahod District Village – Gamdi.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Morva Hadaf constituency, which are: Lunawada, Santrampur, Fatepura, Limkheda, Devgadbaria, Kalol, Godhra, Shahera. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Morva Hadaf:

The geographic coordinates of Morva Hadaf is: 22°56’03.1"N 73°48’28.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Morva Hadaf

List of candididates contesting from Morva Hadaf Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Suthar Nimishaben Manharsinh

Party: BJP

Age: 39

Profession: Socialwork,Housework ,Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 56.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 49.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.4 lakh

Candidate name: Bhanabhai Mansukhbhai Damor

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 25.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Khant Snehlattaben Govindkumar

Party: INC

Age: 31

Profession: Farming And Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 82.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 55.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Candidate name: Machhar Chandrakantbhai Hirabhai

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 43

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

