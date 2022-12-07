Moti Nagar Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.90

Ward No.90 Moti Nagar (मोती नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Moti Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Moti Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Moti Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Moti Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Moti Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Moti Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Moti Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Alka Dhingra (AAP), Ritu Madan (BJP), Parita Gupta (BSP), Neelam Nijhawan (INC), Maya Devi (IND).

MLA and MP of Moti Nagar

Shiv Charan Goel of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 25. Moti Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Moti Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Moti Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Moti Nagar ward has a total population of 59,046 of which 4,349 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.37% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Moti Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Moti Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kirti Nagar Block-A,; Kirti Nagar Block-E; Kirti Nagar Block-K,; Kirti Nagar Block-L, Block-I,; Kirti Nagar Block-M; Kirti Nagar C Block; Kirti Nagar Industrial Area T-Huts (Shiv Basti Rama Road Near Bisleri); Kirti Nagar Industrial Area,; Kirti Nagar, Block-B,; Kirti Nagar, Block-D; Kirti Nagar, Block-F; Kirti Nagar, Block-G; Kirti Nagar, Block-H; Kirti Nagar, Block-J,; Kirti Nagar, Block-N; Ramesh Nagar Shivaji Marg (Namdhari Colony) Block-1C,; Ramesh Nagar Shivaji Marg (Namdhari Colony) Block-A,; Kirti Nagar Industrial Area,, Sudama Puri T- Huts; Moti Nagar, Block-1A-12A; Moti Nagar, Double Storey Qtrs, Block-4-24; Moti Nagar, Single Storey Qtrs, Block-C,; Moti Nagar, Single Storey, Block-B; Moti Nagar, Single Storey, Block-D; Moti Nagar, Single Storey, Block-E; Moti Nagar, Single Storey, Block-F,; Sudarshan Park Block-A, B, C, D,, Sudarshan Park Block-A, B.C, D, Tyagi Mkt; Sudarshan Park, Block-E,; Sudarshan Park, Block-F,; Sudarshan Park, Tyagi Mkt Cn- 1-170.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 90. Moti Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Alka Dhingra; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,08,12,861; Total liabilities: Rs 65,19,937.

Candidate name: Ritu Madan; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 7,41,63,012; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Parita Gupta; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,57,64,005; Total liabilities: Rs 30,000.

Candidate name: Neelam Nijhawan; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,71,85,005; Total liabilities: Rs 17,05,560.

Candidate name: Maya Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,80,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

