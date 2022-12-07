Mubarikpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.39

Ward No.39 Mubarikpur (मुबारकपुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Kirari Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mubarikpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mubarikpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mubarikpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mubarikpur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mubarikpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Mubarikpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rajesh Kumar Gupta (AAP), Ramdayal Mahto (BJP), Diwakar Mittal (INC), Neeraj Kumar (IND), Faijullah Rahmani (IND), Bheem (IND), Santosh Jha (JDU).

MLA and MP of Mubarikpur

Rituraj Govind of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 9. Kirari Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mubarikpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Mubarikpur

According to the delimitation report, Mubarikpur ward has a total population of 81,734 of which 11,903 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.56% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mubarikpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Mubarikpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, New Yadav Enclve, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Agar Nagar, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Sheesh Mahal,, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Vikas Enclave,; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Adarsh Enclave/Hind Enclave, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Janta Enclave, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Laxmi Vihar, Na; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Agar Nagar; Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Gaurav Nagar-Iii, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, New Yadav Enclave, Kirari Suleman Nagar Ct, Prem Nagar-Iii(A-D); Mubarak Pur Dabas Ct Parvesh Nagar; Mubarak Pur Dabas Ct Mubarak Pur.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 39. Mubarikpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rajesh Kumar Gupta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 20,61,74,348; Total liabilities: Rs 5,60,52,934.

Candidate name: Ramdayal Mahto; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,25,53,932; Total liabilities: Rs 5,31,447.

Candidate name: Diwakar Mittal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 20,02,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Bheem; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 8,05,403; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Faijullah Rahmani; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 43,72,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Neeraj Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,88,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,20,000.

Candidate name: Santosh Jha; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,75,550; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

