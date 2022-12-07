Mukherjee Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.13

Ward No.13 Mukherjee Nagar (मुखर्जी नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Timarpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mukherjee Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mukherjee Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mukherjee Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mukherjee Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mukherjee Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Mukherjee Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Antul Kohli (AAP), Raja Iqbal Singh (BJP), Rajesh Rai (BSP), Rajeev (INC), Ravikumar (IND), Pankaj Goel (IND).

MLA and MP of Mukherjee Nagar

Dilip Kumar Pandey of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 3. Timarpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mukherjee Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Mukherjee Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Mukherjee Nagar ward has a total population of 79,914 of which 7,337 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.18% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mukherjee Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Mukherjee Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Avtar Park Indira Vikas Colony, T.Huts; “Avtar Park Indira Vikas Colony, T.Huts, Radio Colony (Nanak Enclave );" Bhai Parmanand Colony; Dhaka Ghar; Indira Vihar; Mukherjee Nagar; Mukherjee Nagar, Sfs Flats, Dda Hig Flats; Mukherjee Nagar, Block -N; Munsi Ram Colony, T.Huts; Bhai Parmanand Colony; Dhaka Village ( Near Kingsway Camp ); Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar; Hakikat Nagar Double Storey Qrs . Block A, B, C, D, E; Hudson Line ( Kings Way Camp );; Id Hospital, Staff Qrs., R.B.T.B. Hospital Qrs. ( Tagore Park); Malik Pur Village; Mcd Colony ( Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Margtype –Iii, Block H, G; Outram Lane ( Near Sr. Sec School )T Huts; Radio Colony (Nanak Enclave ); Tagore Park; Vijay Nagar Single Storeyed, Double Storied; West Mukherjee Nagar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 13. Mukherjee Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Antul Kohli; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,96,77,812; Total liabilities: Rs 41,60,925.

Candidate name: Raja Iqbal Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 3,13,26,415; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajesh Rai; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajeev; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 55,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 7,50,000.

Candidate name: Pankaj Goel; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 12,62,846; Total liabilities: Rs 5,65,000.

Candidate name: Ravi Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 21,512; Total liabilities: Rs 5,00,000.

