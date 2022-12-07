Mundka ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.35

Ward No.35 Mundka (मुंडका) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Mundka Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mundka went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mundka corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mundka ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mundka was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mundka candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Mundka ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anil (AAP), Arun (BJP), Suman Lata (BSP), Surender (INC), Gajender Singh Daral (IND), Anil Sharma (IND), Satya Naraian Saini (IND).

MLA and MP of Mundka

Dharampal Lakra of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 8. Mundka Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mundka is a part.

Demographic profile of Mundka

According to the delimitation report, Mundka ward has a total population of 50,839 of which 7,539 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.83% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mundka ward

The following areas are covered under the Mundka ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Neel Wal; Jaffar Pur Alias Hiran Kudna; Mundka Ct Mundka Village, Mundka Ct Mundka Village, Kansi Ram Park; Tikri Kalam Ct Baba Hari Das Colony; Tikri Kalam Ct Lekh Ram Park, Tikri Kalam Ct Tikri Village; Mundka Ct Swarn Park; Kamaruddin Nagar, Chajju Ram Colony, Nangloi, Arvind Enclave (Rohtak Road).

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 35. Mundka ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Anil; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,25,31,492; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Arun; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,74,93,329; Total liabilities: Rs 3,54,000.

Candidate name: Suman Lata; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 26,60,487; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Surender; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,21,02,661; Total liabilities: Rs 3,79,85,076.

Candidate name: Anil Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,86,09,904; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Gajendra Singh Daral; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 14,28,07,540; Total liabilities: Rs 1,53,68,143.

Candidate name: Satya Naraian Saini; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,20,06,102; Total liabilities: Rs 2,70,000.

