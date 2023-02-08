The 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is slated to be held before May 2023 for the 224-member assembly. Before the elections, JD (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy caused a furore by attacking Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Kumaraswamy said that Pralhad doesn’t belong to the Brahmins of South India but comes from those Brahmins who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Now, Kumaraswamy has clarified that he has no grudges against the Brahmin community. He only wanted to highlight that Joshi has the DNA of the Peshwas.

Kumaraswamy further said that according to the historical records, the Peshwa community was involved in destroying Vidyaranya’s Chandramouleshwara temple. This temple is located in Sringeri. Also, as Kumaraswamy said that Peshwas had conspired to kill Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as well. According to him, he was merely pointing out that the Bharatiya Janata Party was planning to install a person with the DNA of Peshwas as the Chief Minister. Kumaraswamy also cited the mishandling of the Belagavi issue as another reason for his outburst against Pralhad Joshi and Peshawa community.

On the controversy going on over his casteist remark, he said, “I never did caste-based politics. I never asked people about their caste whenever they approached me for help. I am not the one who insults people for their caste. The Brahmin community is leading a life in a cultured manner."

JD(S) second in command also told PTI that he has the portraits of some renowned religious leaders who belonged to the Brahmin community. He showed the portal Adiguru Shankaracharya’s portrait, who had established the Sringeri Peeth in his office. After showing the portrait, the JD(S) leader said that the same photograph is in his bedroom as well.

In addition to this, he also told the portal that it was his government who had set up the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board in 2018. He had also granted two acres of land to the Brahmin Mahasabha near Banashankari.

Whether these remarks by him can have any effect on the outcomes of the election? Kumaraswamy didn’t think so and told PTI that he is confident about his party getting a clear majority in upcoming assembly elections.

