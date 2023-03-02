Mylliem Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mylliem seat in Meghalaya. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Samuel Hashah (BJP), Ronnie V. Lyngdoh (INC), Richard Nongbsap (IND), Pynshai Manik Syiem (IND), Mitchel Wankhar (UDP), Hamletson Dohling (NPP), Gilbert Guidingstar Laloo (TMC), Aibandaplin F. Lyngdoh (VPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 76.46% which is -5.2% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.20 Mylliem is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mylliem is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mylliem election result or click here for compact election results of Mylliem and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mylliem go here.

Demographic profile of Mylliem:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 85.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 37,277 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 17,274 were male and 20,003 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mylliem in 2023 is 1158 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,862 eligible electors, of which 14,640 were male, 17,222 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,385 eligible electors, of which 11,524 were male, 13,861 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mylliem in 2018 was 67. In 2013, there were 61 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mylliem:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Hamletson Dohling of PDF won in this seat defeating Ronnie V Lyngdoh of INC by a margin of 465 which was 1.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. PDF had a vote share of 32.01% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ronnie V Lyngdoh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Teilinia S Thangkhiew of IND by a margin of 1,798 votes which was 8.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 20. Mylliem Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mylliem:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mylliem:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mylliem are: Samuel Hashah (BJP), Ronnie V. Lyngdoh (INC), Richard Nongbsap (IND), Pynshai Manik Syiem (IND), Mitchel Wankhar (UDP), Hamletson Dohling (NPP), Gilbert Guidingstar Laloo (TMC), Aibandaplin F. Lyngdoh (VPP).

Voter turnout in Mylliem:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.46%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.66%, while it was 84.22% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -5.2% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mylliem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mylliem constituency:

Assembly constituency No.20. Mylliem comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 4 Headquarter G.S. Circle, 5 Pomlum, 7 mylliem and 10 mawkhar G.S. Circles of mylliem C.D. Block.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mylliem constituency, which are: West Shillong, South Shillong, Nongkrem, Sohiong, Mawphlang, Sohra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mylliem:

The geographic coordinates of Mylliem is: 25°30’04.3"N 91°49’35.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mylliem

List of candidates contesting from Mylliem Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Samuel HashahParty: BJPAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 15.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ronnie V. LyngdohParty: INCAge: 63Gender: MaleProfession: MDCEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 52.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 13 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Richard NongbsapParty: INDAge: 27Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pynshai Manik SyiemParty: INDAge: 62Gender: MaleProfession: Self Employed and Social ServiceEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 10.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mitchel WankharParty: UDPAge: 51Gender: MaleProfession: MDCEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 23.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 14 crore

Candidate name: Hamletson DohlingParty: NPPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Ex-Member of Meghalaya Legislative AssemblyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 73.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gilbert Guidingstar LalooParty: TMCAge: 52Gender: MaleProfession: ContractorEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 78.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Aibandaplin F. LyngdohParty: VPPAge: 32Gender: FemaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 15 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

