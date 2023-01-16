N-E Luck: Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Set for Elections, Here’s All You Need to Know

The poll dates for three states in the North-East – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland — will be announced any day. While Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the other two, the BJP is part of the ruling coalition.

With all parties gearing up for the elections, a look at the poll dynamics in the three states.

TRIPURA (60 seats)

Of the 60 seats in Tripura, 20 are dominated by the tribals. In the 2018 elections, the BJP won 33 seats, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) 4, Communist Party of India (M) 15, and the Congress one. Six seats are vacant.

BJP

The BJP came to power after overthrowing the 25-year-old Left party and Biplab Deb became the Chief Minister. Amid a series of complaints, the BJP replaced him last May. Now, Dr Manik Saha is running the government. The BJP trying to keep the IPFT with it. Union Home Minister and BJP leader also started the Jana Vishwas Yatra, which the party feels will have a good impact.

Tipra Motha

A new player Tipra Motha, founded by Pradyut Manikya (the royal successor who was previously was with the Congress), has a good influence on 20 tribal seats. He has given a call for separate Tipraland. He has openly declared that he would get into an alliance with any party which assures him this. Sources in Tipra Motha claim that the IPFT is in talks with them.

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Since 2021, the TMC, too, has been trying to project their presence there, with Susmita Dev Burman. Although they did not have any impact in the municipal polls, sources say they are confident of winning some seats here. Mamata Banerjee plans to visit Tripura by the end of the month.

Congress-CPM

A striking feature of the Tripura elections will be the Left and Congress, who were once arch rivals, have decided to come together to fight the BJP. This also happened in Bengal in 2016.

MEGHALAYA (60 seats)

While Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party is the Chief Minister, his party NPP has 20 seats, the United Democratic Party (UDP) 8, the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) 2, BJP 2 and 2 are with Independents. The Opposition TMC has 9 seats, as Mukul Sangma came with them. Fourteen seats are vacant.

NPP

The NPP has declared candidates for 58 seats. Although they were in an alliance with the BJP, the NPP has always believed in going alone. This time, too, they will be fighting the polls alone. In a major setback to the main opposition TMC, two MLAs — Jimmy D Sangma and Marthon Sangma – joined the ruling NPP after quitting both the party and the assembly.

BJP

Two NPP, 1 Congress and 1 independent recently joined the BJP. Although the BJP was with Conrad in the government, they are expanding. Party insiders say the BJP feels they will have a good share this time.

Congress

The Congress is in the worst condition in Meghalaya. Twelve of the 17 seats, which they were holding, switched over to Mukul Sangma. The Congress suspended five MLAs for supporting the NPP, two of whom joined the NPP.

TMC

Twelve MLAs of the Congress have switched over to the TMC. Mukul Sangma is hopeful that the TMC will do well in the assembly election and Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Meghalaya for the second time with Abhishek Banerjee on January 18. Mukul Sangma himself is contesting from two seats this time. Of the 12 MLAs, 3 MLAs have already left the TMC, 2 have gone to the NPP and 1 to the BJP.

NAGALAND (60 seats)

The current ruling coalition United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP and Naga People’s Front (NPF). Neiphiu Rio of NDPP is the Chief Minister. There is no opposition in Nagaland, as 21 MLAs of the NPF joined the UDA. In 2018, the NPF got 26 seats, NDPP 18, BJP 12, NPP 2, JDU 1 and Independent 1.

BJP

The BJP plans to increase the numbers as they have solved various problems related to insurgency. They feel the partial lifting of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) may work in their favour.

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) an umbrella organisation of seven tribal bodies have been demanding a separate state, ‘Frontier Nagaland’, of 16 districts. A three-member central team, constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), headed by adviser (North East) A.K. Mishra, visited Nagaland in mid-December and held a series of meetings with various Naga bodies, including ENPO, Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students’ Federation and ‘Gaon Bura Union’ representatives. The ENPO is all set to give a boycott call.

NAGA TALKS

There is no clarity on Naga peace talks, which will be a big issue this time.

